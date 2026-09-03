6-Foot-7 Former Rams Prospect Lands With Rival Super Bowl Contender

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams landed Max Pircher via random selection. Now, five years later, the 6-foot-7, 320-plus-pound offensive lineman has chose his own path.

He has landed with another franchise aiming for the Super Bowl: the Houston Texans.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 2 that the “#Texans worked out and are signing international offensive tackle Max (Maximilian) Pircher (6-foot-7, 320, Brixen, Italy) to their practice squad, per a league source.

“Previously #Rams #Lions #Seahawks #Commanders #Vikings Earned Super Bowl ring with #Rams Swarco Raiders Tirol in Austrian Football League.”

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The Texans reached the Divisional Playoffs last year.

They also won 12 games, which, like their playoff berth. That is more than last season’s Vikings, Pirch’s most recent team, can boast. It is a soft landing spot for Pirchr.

6-Foot-7 Ex-Rams Prospect Joining Rival Super Bowl Contender

“Maximilian Pircher’s story is … unlikely. At 6ft 7in and 23 stone (322 pounds), the Italian was clearly not built for his favoured sports, football and handball, so took up American football in his late teens. He impressed while playing for clubs in Austria and Germany, as well as the Italy team, and was offered a place on the IPP in 2021,” The Guardian’s Gavin Willacy wrote in November 2025.

“A year later, he had his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy as a member of the LA Rams practice squad.”

Willacy continued, “Pircher went on to have spells on the fringes at the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, before he joined the Minnesota Vikings at the end of August. He has been popular in every locker room but is yet to see action on the field.”

Like the Rams once did, the Texans can roster Pircher without him counting towards their total.

What is the International Player Pathway Program?

Normally, the Rams and their NFL co-horts can have 16 players on their respective practice squad roster.

Pircher, as an International Pathway Program participant, is allowed to be the 17th player.

“Established in 2017, the IPP program identifies elite global talent with the aim of providing selected athletes the opportunity to improve and develop their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on and NFL roster,” the NFL’s official website reads.

The most notable former IPP participant is Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles. He is one of the best left tackles in the game and won a Super Bowl in 2024.