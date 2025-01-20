Rams Predicted to Trade for $14 Million Matthew Stafford Replacement

The Los Angeles Rams’ future at quarterback will be a driving storyline. The Rams may be able to find their potential successor to Matthew Stafford via a trade with the team that beat them in the NFC Divisional Playoff, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft. In March 2024, they traded him to their in-state rival.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak predicts the Rams will trade for Pickett as Stafford’s successor.

“The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford,” Solak wrote in an article updated on January 19. “I predict they’ll trade for Kenny Pickett, currently the QB2 of the Eagles, to fill the role after failing to land an acceptable rookie option in the draft.”

Pickett, 26, completed 59.1% of his passes for 259 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception on 42 attempts in five games with one start in 2024.

Pickett is heading into the final year of a four-year, $14 million contract.

Stafford’s future has come into question after each of the past three seasons. He has so far shown few signs of stepping away.

That day will come, though, and the Rams are ill-prepared. They made it through 2024 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as the other QBs on the roster. Garoppolo is 33 and Bennett has not attempted a pass, missing his rookie season with mental health issues.

The Rams will have the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Over The Cap projects the Rams to have $46.6 million to spend this offseason. Some must go to current players and incoming rookies, though. A trade could be the best option for the Rams.

Rams Trade Pitch Lands Eagles QB Kenny Pickett

The Eagles acquired Pickett along with a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Steelers for a third-rounder in the same year and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to get Pickett from the Eagles to the Rams.

Rams get:

– Kenny Pickett

Eagles get:

– 2025 fourth-round pick

– 2026 sixth-round pick

The trade above accounts for Pickett’s lack of playing time in 2024, his upcoming contract decision, and the trade that landed him with the Eagles. The Rams would need the Eagles to have enough confidence in 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee to trade Pickett.

McKee stepped in and performed well in Weeks 17 and 18. He could warrant a competition with Pickett for the QB2 spot behind Jalen Hurts in 2025.

That could mean the Rams have to wait until training camp or later for Pickett to be available.

Matthew Stafford Leaves Door Open for 2025 Return

The Rams might not need to make a trade. Stafford hinted that he could return in 2025 for his 17th NFL season immediately after the team’s loss to the Eagles in the Divisional Playoff.

“I’ll talk about my present. Obviously, proud to be associated with this group – coaching staff, front office, group of players, training staff, equipment, guys – everybody, man. It was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game. So I’ll take some time to think about it. But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.

“Got to where we wanted to be, had a chance for it, and didn’t get it done. But I love competing, I love being in those moments, I’m sure as hell not afraid of them, and competed my a** off. And it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, we’ll line it up, let’s do it again.”

Stafford still has two more years on his four-year, $160 million contract.