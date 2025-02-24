Hi, Subscriber

Proposed Rams Trade Packages Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp for $275 Million QB

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams look on against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp as their leading duo on offense. The Rams could try to use the duo to facilitate a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this offseason.

Turf Show Times’ Kenneth Arthur explained how Lawrence could land with the Rams.

“Everyone knows that Lawrence was pretty bad last season and there’s no guarantee that he’s going to get better with Coen. Even despite making the playoffs once, Lawrence has a career record of 22-38 and the Jaguars’ best record with him is 9-8. Owner Shad Khan seems tired of waiting and potentially losing 13 or 14 games again,” Arthur wrote on February 22.

“Stafford would give the Jaguars better odds of winning 11 or 12 games in 2025. But Lawrence would give McVay better odds of still wanting to coach the Rams in 2026.”

Rams get:

  • Trevor Lawrence
  • 2026 fourth-round pick

Jaguars get:

  • Matthew Stafford
  • Cooper Kupp
  • 2026 first-round pick
  • 2027 second-round pick

“If the Jaguars wait and trade Lawrence after June 1st, they will have to pay his $35 million option bonus in March but then they’re kind of scot-free,” Arthur wrote.

“By waiting until June 1, the Rams will have also paid Kupp’s entire $7.5 million roster bonus (which they might do anyway), they got a team to take him, and they even kept him packaged with Stafford.”

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

He is set to play on his fifth-year rookie contract option with a $15 million cap hit in 2025. He starts a five-year, $275 million extension in 2026.

Stafford, the No. 1 pick in 2007, is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $160 million pact. Kupp is heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million deal. The Rams have left the door open for both players to be traded this offseason.

Rams Trade Could Revive Trevor Lawrence’s Career

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Despite Lawrence’s record with the Jaguars, Arthur believes a trade to the Rams under head coach Sean McVay could maximize the QB.

“Trevor Lawrence has never had Sean McVay as a coach,” Arthur wrote, adding, “McVay got the most out of [Jared] Goff compared to Jeff Fisher. McVay got the most out of Stafford compared to all the coaches that he had in Detroit. McVay got the most out of Baker Mayfield compared to Kevin Stefanski.”

The Rams reached the Super Bowl with Goff.

The Rams won it all with Stafford. And while Mayfield’s time was brief, he was able to parlay his experience into an opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he signed a three-year, $100 million contract during the 2024 offseason.

Lawrence, 25, completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 TDs, and 7 INTs in 2024. He was 2-8 as the Jaguars’ starter.

His touchdown rate has fallen as his interception and sack rates rose in the past two years.

Jaguars Claim No Intention of Trading Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Following a report from Big 10 Network’s Ryan Burr on February 13 that the Pittsburgh Steelers called the Jaguars about Lawrence, the QB shot down the idea he would waive his no-trade clause.

The Jaguars similarly shut down the idea that Lawrence is available.

“A Jaguars source said there’s ‘no chance’ they’ll trade Lawrence and called the idea “ridiculous,” DiRocco reported on X on February 13.

https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1891536337372668375

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio called the Jaguars’ response “fair” and unsurprising.

“It’s also not binding on the Jaguars. While it’s stronger than the oft-used “no intention to trade” a given player (which often is followed by a trade), it’s also something from which the Jaguars could deviate, if they get an offer they won’t refuse,” Florio wrote on February 13.

“Remember this. Per the original report, someone from the Jaguars, not the Steelers, leaked the report. Someone wanted it to be out there. And it’s possible that someone wants to see what will happen if/when the various quarterback-needy teams begin to consider the possibility of doing a deal for Lawrence.”

Still, going from that to Lawrence landing with the Rams in a trade that sends Stafford and Kupp to the Jaguars seems unlikely.

