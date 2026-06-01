Puka Nacua Predicted to Receive ‘Record-Setting’ Contract Extension from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams, for all intents and purposes, have put together a strong body of work this offseason. That doesn’t mean the past few months haven’t come without drama, as star wide receiver Puka Nacua has found himself in hot water for his off-field actions.

After checking himself into rehab for alcohol and drug addiction earlier this offseason, Nacua is back with the Rams for OTAs, which is a good sign when it comes to his status for the 2026 campaign. Now that Nacua is back in the fold with Los Angeles, the team needs to figure things out when it comes to his contract situation, which could lead to him earning a “record-setting” deal.

Puka Nacua Draws Bold Contract Prediction

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Nacua has enjoyed one of the most unexpectedly prolific starts to a career in NFL history. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua immediately developed a rapport with Matthew Stafford under center, and the result has seen him turn into one of the most consistent offensive playmakers in the league.

The 2025 campaign was the best of Nacua’s young career, as he led the league with 129 receptions, despite missing a game along the way for the Rams. He also racked up 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, which helped him earn his second Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

Nacua’s status had been thrown up in the air this offseason after he checked into rehab in the wake of allegations emerging that he bit a woman during a dinner with friends on New Year’s Eve. While Nacua has had a bit of a rocky offseason, according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom, the overarching expectation across the league is that he is still going to earn a massive contract extension from the Rams before the 2026 campaign rolls around.

“It remains seen as something of a foregone conclusion in NFL personnel circles that Nacua remains in line for a record-setting contract extension that will likely eclipse what Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed with Seattle early this offseason,” La Canfora wrote. “‘The contract language will protect the team (from off-field issues),’ suggested one general manager. ‘They built that offense around Puka. He isn’t going anywhere.'”

Rams Want to Settle Puka Nacua Contract Situation Before Week 1

Nacua is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, which has put the pressure on the Rams’ front office to get a deal done before the new season. Nacua’s off-field antics have actually resulted in him losing leverage in these negotiations, but Los Angeles is almost certainly still going to give him the sort of money he’s looking for.

There’s nothing to suggest that these negotiations aren’t going according to plan currently, but you can bet the front office will want to get this situation taken care of sooner rather than later. After watching Seattle Seahawks star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba sign a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension earlier this offseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Nacua top that figure once his new deal gets finalized.