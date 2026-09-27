Puka Nacua Injury Update Offers Rams Hope for Eagles Return

The Los Angeles Rams enter Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos at 1-1, looking to build on their convincing 28-6 victory over the New York Giants. Sean McVay’s team will play its first road game since opening the season in Australia, with Denver also entering the matchup at 1-1.

Matthew Stafford has provided steady production through the opening two games, throwing for 482 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams will again have to manage their offensive personnel carefully in Denver.

Puka Nacua remains one of the team’s most important playmakers, while Adams and several other offensive contributors will be expected to help maintain the passing game’s production.

Puka Nacua’s Groin Injury Has Rams Expecting Short-Term Absence

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua is dealing primarily with a groin injury that has affected his explosiveness.

Although the receiver is physically capable of playing, he has not felt able to perform with the same explosiveness he has shown previously.

Nacua is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Broncos after missing the Rams’ Week 2 victory over the Giants.

He also did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday ahead of the Denver matchup.

The Rams continue to view the injury as a short-term issue.

According to Schefter, the organization believes Nacua could return as soon as next week against the Philadelphia Eagles if there is no setback.

The possibility of surgery has also been addressed.

Schefter reported that the Rams do not believe surgery will be necessary at this point, although it has not been completely ruled out if Nacua does not show improvement.

That leaves the immediate focus on his recovery over the coming days.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, making his availability an important factor for the Rams’ offense.

McVay previously provided a similar short-term outlook before Sunday’s game. He said Nacua would be expected to be “good to go for next week” if he does not play against Denver and there is no setback.

The Rams are therefore preparing for another game without their star receiver while maintaining the expectation that his absence will not extend significantly.

Davante Adams Takes on Bigger Role for Los Angeles Rams

While Nacua has been unavailable, Adams has provided a major presence in Stafford’s passing attack.

He enters the Denver game with 11 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns through two games.

Adams was particularly productive in the Rams’ win over the Giants. He caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Stafford finished with 327 passing yards and four scores.

Stafford has emphasized that the Rams have confidence in their entire group of pass catchers.

After the Giants game, he said, “We are at our best when everybody’s touching the rock.”

McVay has made a similar point about distributing opportunities across the offense.

The Rams had eight different players record receptions against New York, with tight end Terrance Ferguson also catching a touchdown.

That approach could remain important if Nacua is inactive again. Adams has already shown he can handle a significant role, but Los Angeles has continued to use multiple receivers, tight ends, and running backs within its passing game.

The Rams now face a Denver defense led by cornerback Pat Surtain II. Stafford has expressed respect for Surtain, adding another challenge to a prime-time road matchup.

For now, Los Angeles is treating Nacua’s injury as a short-term setback. His progress over the next week will determine whether the expected return against Philadelphia remains possible.