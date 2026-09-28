Rams’ Puka Nacua Gets Called Out by Stephen A. Smith After Loss to Broncos

Puka Nacua remains one of the most important pieces of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense after a standout 2025 season. His absence has become increasingly significant as the Rams navigate injuries and seek consistency early in the 2026 campaign.

The Rams are coming off a dramatic Sunday night matchup against the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles controlled much of the game early but could not close out the victory after taking a 16-0 halftime lead.

Nacua missed his second straight game with a hip injury. His continued absence has now drawn strong criticism from ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith following the Rams’ latest setback.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Puka Nacua Over Absence

Stephen A. Smith urged Puka Nacua to return to the field despite the wide receiver not feeling fully explosive because of his injury.

Smith acknowledged that Nacua is hurt but questioned whether an NFL player can ever feel completely healthy during a season. He also pointed to Nacua’s production from last year to highlight his importance to Los Angeles.

“Puka Nacua out on the football field, 129 receptions last year, averaging 107 yards a game. His brother’s all world. We all know that when he’s out there, he’s a difference maker,” Smith said.

Smith then addressed reports that Nacua could have played but did not feel as explosive as he wanted.

“They said he could have been out there, but you know what? He’s just not feeling as explosive as he wants to feel, and that’s why he hasn’t played out there. Well, I got news for you. There’s only 17 games in the season, my brother. Get your ass out there.”

Smith also made a separate criticism about Nacua’s perceived off-field distractions. He did not detail the issues behind that statement.

“Puka Nakua, you understand what I’m saying? You’ve been a distraction off the damn field. We don’t talk about it. We don’t bring it up. But we expect to see you on the field,” Smith said.

He then acknowledged the injury while continuing to push for Nacua’s return.

“Now, you hurt. You hurt. But when you’re sitting up there and people are saying that you can play, but you’re just not 100%. Well, who the hell is 100% on an NFL field after week one?”

Nacua’s own status remains day-to-day. Before the Denver game, NBC’s Melissa Stark said Nacua told her that the issue felt more like a groin injury than a hip injury. He also worked out before the game and said he felt good about his ability to accelerate.

Puka Nacua Absence Looms After Rams Lose to Broncos

Smith’s comments came after the Rams suffered a 30-26 loss to the Broncos. Los Angeles dominated the first half and entered halftime with a 16-0 advantage.

Denver mounted its comeback after halftime. The Rams struggled to sustain their early momentum, while special-teams miscues and defensive lapses contributed to the Broncos’ turnaround.

Matthew Stafford also had a difficult fourth quarter. He threw two interceptions, including a 66-yard pick-six by Talanoa Hufanga. The play marked Stafford’s 33rd career pick-six, moving him past Brett Favre for the NFL record.

Stafford later responded with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield, putting Los Angeles back ahead. Denver answered again before Hufanga intercepted Stafford on the final play to seal the victory.

Davante Adams remained productive despite Nacua’s absence. He finished with seven catches for 137 yards, while Kyren Williams produced 88 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards.

The Rams also remain without Myles Garrett, who is on injured reserve. Nacua has not been given a specific timetable for his return and is trusting the Rams’ athletic training staff while taking his recovery day by day.

Los Angeles now sits at 1-2 after the loss. The team will need to manage Nacua’s recovery carefully as it prepares for the next stage of the season.