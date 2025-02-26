Tom Brady Adds New Wrinkle to Rams’ QB Trade Rumors Before Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams know that Matthew Stafford is still a capable quarterback. However, if there was any doubt, a recent report linking Stafford to the Las Vegas Raiders and, in particular, minority owner Tom Brady should remove it.

Brady was a legendary, seven-time quarterback during his playing career.

As part-owner of the Raiders, he has made overtures to Stafford’s camp about the Rams QB going to Vegas.

“The Raiders have emerged as a potential landing spot for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been given permission by the Rams to speak with other teams to gauge his market outside of Los Angeles,” Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore wrote on February 25.

“Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been in contact with Stafford’s camp about the possibility of the 37-year-old coming to Las Vegas, according to multiple NFL sources.”

“It would not be a surprise if at least one team met Stafford’s asking price,” Bonsignore wrote. “That’s where the Raiders come in.

“They have a massive need at quarterback and want to address it this offseason. Stafford remains one of the best passers in the league and could still be productive for several more seasons.”

Matthew Stafford Floated at Upgrade Over Broncos QB Bo Nix

Inspired by speculation over Stafford and the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth suggested the Denver Broncos as a potential, albeit unlikely, landing spot if the Rams trade the Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

“The Vikings idea made me think of another team. Maybe I should have put this in my bold predictions, or unlikely events. But I think the Broncos could be another place where that defense is really talented, the O-line’s good, they got Courtland Sutton and a great coach. And I think, as good as their quarterback situation was last year, still a young quarterback in Bo Nix, who cannot elevate necessarily,” Foxworth said on “Get Up” on February 25.

“That’d be another place that would be worth considering if they thought they were close, which I think they’re pretty close depending on what happens at that position.”

The Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

Nix was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the team to their first playoff berth since the 2015 season. Nix was also the hand-selected pick of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, which would seem to bolster his already firm perceived standing.

Former QB Delivers Reality Check About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Amid Tom Brady’s Interest

Foxworth’s colleague, Tim Hasselbeck, pushed back on the idea of Stafford landing with a team like the Broncos if the Rams trade him.

Hasselbeck cited the presence of young QBs like Nix.

“Matthew Stafford, guys like that, they’re not ever going to places where there is ‘the next guy.’ Because basically, once you go to a team – let’s say it’s Minnesota – you then basically are defining yourself as a bridge quarterback at that point when you go to a team with another quarterback that the team is still basically committed to building around in the future. That’s it.

“The Colts example is a better example. Because they’ve already seen him play, and they’re not going to be building around Anthony Richardson. They need somebody else to play the position better, Stafford would do that. He’s an upgrade over a lot of places.”

That logic could apply to the Raiders, who own the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 draft. With two QBs currently projected as first-round picks, there is no guarantee the Raiders will get one.

At the same time, whoever gets the 37-year-old Stafford lands must prepare for the future too.