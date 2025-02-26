Hi, Subscriber

Tom Brady Adds New Wrinkle to Rams’ QB Trade Rumors Before Offseason

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Broadcaster Tom Brady looks on during warm ups before game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams know that Matthew Stafford is still a capable quarterback. However, if there was any doubt, a recent report linking Stafford to the Las Vegas Raiders and, in particular, minority owner Tom Brady should remove it.

Brady was a legendary, seven-time quarterback during his playing career.

As part-owner of the Raiders, he has made overtures to Stafford’s camp about the Rams QB going to Vegas.

“The Raiders have emerged as a potential landing spot for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been given permission by the Rams to speak with other teams to gauge his market outside of Los Angeles,” Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore wrote on February 25.

“Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been in contact with Stafford’s camp about the possibility of the 37-year-old coming to Las Vegas, according to multiple NFL sources.”

“It would not be a surprise if at least one team met Stafford’s asking price,” Bonsignore wrote. “That’s where the Raiders come in.

“They have a massive need at quarterback and want to address it this offseason. Stafford remains one of the best passers in the league and could still be productive for several more seasons.”

Matthew Stafford Floated at Upgrade Over Broncos QB Bo Nix

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyBo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on before facing the New Orleans Saints.

Inspired by speculation over Stafford and the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth suggested the Denver Broncos as a potential, albeit unlikely, landing spot if the Rams trade the Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

“The Vikings idea made me think of another team. Maybe I should have put this in my bold predictions, or unlikely events. But I think the Broncos could be another place where that defense is really talented, the O-line’s good, they got Courtland Sutton and a great coach. And I think, as good as their quarterback situation was last year, still a young quarterback in Bo Nix, who cannot elevate necessarily,” Foxworth said on “Get Up” on February 25.

“That’d be another place that would be worth considering if they thought they were close, which I think they’re pretty close depending on what happens at that position.”

The Broncos selected quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

Nix was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the team to their first playoff berth since the 2015 season. Nix was also the hand-selected pick of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, which would seem to bolster his already firm perceived standing.

Former QB Delivers Reality Check About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Amid Tom Brady’s Interest

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Foxworth’s colleague, Tim Hasselbeck, pushed back on the idea of Stafford landing with a team like the Broncos if the Rams trade him.

Hasselbeck cited the presence of young QBs like Nix.

“Matthew Stafford, guys like that, they’re not ever going to places where there is ‘the next guy.’ Because basically, once you go to a team – let’s say it’s Minnesota – you then basically are defining yourself as a bridge quarterback at that point when you go to a team with another quarterback that the team is still basically committed to building around in the future. That’s it.

“The Colts example is a better example. Because they’ve already seen him play, and they’re not going to be building around Anthony Richardson. They need somebody else to play the position better, Stafford would do that. He’s an upgrade over a lot of places.”

That logic could apply to the Raiders, who own the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 draft. With two QBs currently projected as first-round picks, there is no guarantee the Raiders will get one.

At the same time, whoever gets the 37-year-old Stafford lands must prepare for the future too.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Tom Brady Adds New Wrinkle to Rams’ QB Trade Rumors Before Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x