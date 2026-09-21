Aaron Donald Set for Certain Amount of Snaps in Rams Debut vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to give Aaron Donald enough work to influence Monday night’s game without treating his return like a typical start.

That balance could determine whether the 35-year-old’s comeback begins with a quiet reintroduction or an immediate reminder.

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters said Donald will likely play 30-40 snaps against the New York Giants, ending an absence that has stretched nearly three years. Donald’s objective is considerably simpler than the plan managing his playing time.

“His only goal [is] to be productive,” Salters said, via NFL on ESPN.

Donald’s Return Will Be More Than a Cameo

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Donald would start and operate in a rotation.

Salters’ update places a clearer range on that role before the Rams’ home opener.

Los Angeles can put him on the field for early downs against New York’s physical running game, save him for obvious passing situations or build toward the upper end of the range if his conditioning holds.

The Rams used the past three weeks to take a measured approach.

Donald signed a one-year, $20 million contract on Aug. 30 after two seasons away. He had participated in only one full 11-on-11 practice before Los Angeles left for Australia and acknowledged the need to be smart with his 35-year-old body, per Reuters.

Los Angeles held him out of its opener against the San Francisco 49ers, extending his NFL absence to 982 days. Donald later said facing the Giants was “the plan.”

Rams Need Donald to Supply Impact

The moment of Donald’s return became more important after the opener.

Los Angeles failed to sack Brock Purdy and allowed 174 rushing yards during a 27-7 loss to San Francisco. The Rams then placed Myles Garrett on injured reserve following knee surgery.

Donald cannot replace an edge defender by himself. His interior presence, however, can create favorable opportunities for Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart and Kobie Turner by forcing protections to tighten around the middle.

New York will challenge that front differently than San Francisco did.

The Giants ran 37 times for 165 yards during their 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They also converted nine of their first 10 third downs, sustaining the type of drives that can test Donald’s conditioning and force Shula to ration his appearances carefully.

One of the clearest individual tests should come against rookie right guard Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa. The No. 10 overall pick played all 69 snaps and allowed no pressures across 36 pass-blocking plays in his NFL debut. Donald presents a dramatic jump in difficulty, even within a controlled rotation.

The rotation makes the location of those snaps nearly as significant as the total. Donald doesn’t need to chase his old workload to change the game.

Thirty to 40 snaps gives him enough chances to find a signature Donald play that could change the course of the game.