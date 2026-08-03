Report: LA Rams Have Aaron Donald Comeback Plan in Place

The Aaron Donald comeback conversation this summer has hovered between possibility and expectation.

The Los Angeles Rams now appear to have moved into the planning stage.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Donald and head coach Sean McVay have worked through the logistics of a potential return and established a rough timeline.

Breer doesn’t expect the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to rejoin the team while it remains at Loyola Marymount, where training camp continues through Thursday, Aug. 6.

After that, Breer wrote, “everything’s in play.”

The update gives the Rams something more concrete than the optimism McVay shared last week.

Donald still has to decide whether his body can match close enough to his norm through 10 seasons, but Los Angeles is preparing for what comes next if he reaches that point.

Rams, Donald Have Worked Through Return Logistics

Donald has trained as though he intends to play, testing whether he can regain football shape after two seasons away. Earlier reports centered on that physical evaluation and the chance to join Myles Garrett on a defense capable of chasing a championship.

Breer’s latest report advances the story.

Donald and McVay have apparently discussed when a return could happen and how the Rams would manage the transition once he walks back into the building.

A contract is definitely part of the process.

Breer reported that Donald technically remains under contract because he retired with one season and $30 million left on his deal. The Rams would need to find a structure that works for both sides before placing him on the active roster.

McVay had already pointed toward the team’s return to Woodland Hills as the next checkpoint. He said the situation was “trending upwards” and expected greater clarity once camp at Loyola Marymount ended.

That timeline lines up with Breer’s reporting without turning Donald’s return into a completed transaction.

The 35-year-old still controls the decision, and the Rams have avoided pressing him for an answer.

The difference is that they no longer appear to be waiting without direction.

Donald and McVay have a close relationship built across seven seasons together, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

Their planning suggests the Rams want to be ready to move quickly if Donald determines he can still play at a level he considers acceptable.

Past Holdouts Give Rams a Conditioning Blueprint

The conditioning plan may be the most practical part of Breer’s update.

Donald has been working against bags and sleds, but Breer noted that those drills cannot reproduce the strain of disengaging from a 315-pound offensive lineman. He will need time to adjust to contact and build his snap count.

The Rams have handled a late Donald arrival before.

His 2017 holdout lasted until the Saturday before the opener.

Los Angeles held him out of Week 1, then played him on 67.7% of the defensive snaps eight days after he reported. His workload climbed to 86.1% in Week 3.

Donald ended that season with 11 sacks in 14 games and won the first of his three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

His 2018 holdout ended Aug. 31, 10 days before the opener.

Donald played 88.6% of the snaps in Week 1 and went on to record a career-high 20.5 sacks while earning the award again.

Those returns occurred while Donald was in his prime, but he is now 35 and has not played since January 2024.

Los Angeles can respond with patience.

Its defensive-line depth would allow Donald to rotate rather than immediately chase the workload he maintained during his final seasons.

Garrett’s presence also means opponents couldn’t build every protection around stopping Donald.

Breer stopped short of reporting that Donald has decided to return.

The Rams, though, have prepared the timeline. Donald still has to activate it.