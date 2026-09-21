Rams’ Aaron Donald Projected to Draw $31 Million Giants Rookie in 982-Day Return

The Los Angeles Rams should learn quickly how much of Aaron Donald’s old game survived nearly three years away from the NFL.

His opening assignment could provide a good response.

Donald is expected to start and work in a rotation against the New York Giants on Monday night, placing one of the greatest defensive linemen in league history across from rookie right guard Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa.

Mauigoa, the No. 10 overall pick, didn’t allow a pressure or quarterback hit in his NFL debut.

But Donald has made a career of turning promising blockers into weekly reminders of his dominance.

Donald’s Return Would Pit Him Against $31 Million Rookie

Giants reporter Patricia Traina expects Los Angeles to ease Donald into action after his two-season retirement.

Still, she sees an opportunity if the Rams line him up opposite Mauigoa.

“I actually like the matchup if he goes against Sisi Mauigoa,” Traina wrote on X on Sept. 21.

Donald told reporters that playing against New York was “the plan,” and FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the 35-year-old will start while operating in a rotation. The appearance would end a 982-day absence dating to Los Angeles’ playoff loss in Detroit after the 2023 season.

A reduced workload could make the individual matchup more important. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula can choose moments for Donald instead of asking him to handle his former every-down role.

The Rams need those moments after a downtrodden opener.

Los Angeles failed to record a sack and surrendered 174 rushing yards during its 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Myles Garrett then underwent knee surgery and landed on injured reserve, accelerating the need for Donald to contribute.

Donald retired with 111 career sacks, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and eight first-team All-Pro selections. Even a limited version should command attention beside Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

His most recent meeting with the Giants was productive, too. Donald collected five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in the Rams’ 26-25 victory on Dec. 31, 2023.

Giants Rookie Delivered Ideal NFL Debut

Mauigoa arrives with credentials uncommon for a rookie guard.

The Giants used the 10th pick on the 6-foot-5, 329-pound lineman after he started all 42 games of his Miami career at right tackle. He earned consensus All-American honors and the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2025, via his official draft biography.

New York moved him inside, then signed him to a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $30.958 million. His first regular-season performance supported the investment.

Mauigoa played all 69 offensive snaps in the Giants’ 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He kept Jaxson Dart clean on all 36 of his pass-blocking plays while New York averaged 4.5 yards across 37 rushing attempts, per the New York Post.

Donald represents a sharp escalation from that encouraging debut. His leverage and first-step quickness have punished experienced guards throughout his career. Mauigoa’s size and power offer a credible response, especially in a Giants running game built to attack the area Los Angeles failed to protect in Week 1.

The rookie does not have to dominate every exchange. He must prevent Donald’s limited snaps from becoming the handful of disruptive plays that swing the game.

For Donald, beating a first-round blocker coming off a spotless debut would quiet questions about the layoff. For Mauigoa, holding his ground would make his promising start considerably louder.