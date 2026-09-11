Rams Clear Path for Aaron Donald Debut Following Blowout Loss

The Los Angeles Rams could have a significant reinforcement waiting for their home opener following a forgettable start to the 2026 season.

The roster exemption for Aaron Donald has officially been lifted, Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated reported on Sept. 11. Donald is no longer on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, clearing the procedural obstacle that had kept the three-time Defensive Player of the Year separate from the regular active-roster equation.

The development puts Donald in position to potentially make his return against the New York Giants on Sept. 21, although the Rams have yet to say he will play.

Los Angeles opened its season with a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, a game in which its revamped defense failed to record a sack.

Donald Now Eligible to Return vs. Giants

The NFL initially granted Los Angeles a two-game roster exemption for Donald after he ended his two-year retirement. NBC Sports reported when the exemption was granted that it was scheduled to expire Sept. 11, giving the Rams flexibility as they worked Donald back into football shape.

Los Angeles never seriously pushed Donald toward the opener. Head coach Sean McVay announced before the team left for Australia that the 35-year-old would sit against San Francisco after only recently returning to full football work.

“I think he’ll be ready to go sooner rather than later,” McVay said, adding that the Rams were making the decision they believed was best for Donald and the team.

Donald returned to Los Angeles on a one-year, $20 million contract that can reach $30 million through playoff incentives, per NFL.com.

His career leaves little question about what Los Angeles hopes it is adding.

Donald has 111 career sacks, 176 tackles for loss and 256 quarterback hits in 154 regular-season games. He earned eight first-team All-Pro selections and made the Pro Bowl in all 10 seasons before retiring after the 2023 campaign, according to the Rams.

The lingering question is how quickly that version of Donald can resurface after more than two years away from an NFL game.

Donald Move Gains Urgency After Rams’ Defensive Dud

Getting Donald back on the field is looking more important than ever after what happened in Melbourne.

The Rams entered Week 1 with enormous expectations surrounding their defense, particularly after adding Myles Garrett to a group that could eventually pair him with Donald. Instead, San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points after Los Angeles took a 7-3 lead.

Garrett generated five quarterback pressures but finished without a sack or tackle. He also acknowledged afterward that the knee issue that limited him during training camp remains a factor.

“This was the worst version of myself that I’ve put out there,” Garrett said, via NFL.com.

That makes Donald’s availability particularly intriguing.

Pairing him with Garrett was supposed to give Los Angeles two uniquely disruptive pass rushers who can create pressure from different alignments. If Garrett continues to require management for his knee, Donald’s presence could also help distribute the burden across the front.

McVay called the opener a “humbling day” after saying San Francisco outplayed Los Angeles in every phase. The Rams now have an extended turnaround before hosting the Giants on Monday night, giving Donald additional time to prepare.

Los Angeles still has to determine whether Donald is ready for that assignment.

One hurdle, however, has disappeared with his roster exemption over.