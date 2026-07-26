Los Angeles Rams’ Davante Adams Breaks Silence on Offseason Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Rams may have spent part of the offseason considering a future without Davante Adams.

Their veteran receiver arrived at training camp sounding prepared to leave that possibility in the past.

Adams addressed the trade discussions publicly when asked about his name surfacing in rumors over the spring.

“You’ve got to understand there’s certain things that each team does or has to do,” Adams said via Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register. “It’s just the way that this business goes. Ultimately, I’m still a Ram and I’m here and I’m happy to be here.”

Rams, Adams Appear Aligned After Trade Discussions

McVay confirmed at the NFL Annual League Meeting in March that Los Angeles considered moving Adams while studying other additions at receiver.

“If we felt like it was best for our team we would have done that,” McVay said, per to NFL.com.

The Rams ultimately determined that keeping Adams represented their best option, and McVay expressed excitement about moving forward with him.

CBS Sports connected those discussions to the Rams’ pursuit of A.J. Brown. A move for another high-priced receiver likely would have changed Adams’ place on the roster after only one season in Los Angeles.

McVay also said he kept Adams informed because he wanted to handle accurate trade speculation directly.

The receiver’s latest comments match the understanding McVay described months earlier.

Adams didn’t dismiss the talks or attempt to hide his awareness of them. He accepted them as part of the league and shifted the focus toward his current standing.

The Rams now can enter camp without questions about whether one of their most accomplished offensive players feels unwanted or blindsided.

The financial commitment also points toward a clear 2026 plan.

Adams is due an $18 million base salary and carries a $28 million cap charge this season, via Spotrac. Los Angeles also paid him a $6 million roster bonus in March, making a later move less appealing after the club chose to retain him.

Adams Still Holds Major Role in Rams’ Title Push

The trade conversations didn’t do away with what Adams provided during his first season with the Rams.

He caught 60 passes for 789 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games.

CBS Sports also noted that the Rams climbed from 25th in red-zone touchdown percentage in 2024 to seventh last season, with Adams serving as one of Matthew Stafford’s most reliable scoring options.

His touchdown performance gave the offense another threat across from Puka Nacua.

Nacua could control the middle of the field and create yards after the catch, while Adams remained capable of winning isolated matchups near the goal line.

The Rams need that combination to hold together for another title run.

Adams is 33 and entering the final season of the two-year, $44 million contract he signed in 2025, leaving his future beyond this year unsettled. His immediate role carries far less unpredictability.

Adams also told the Rams’ official website that outside expectations have “no bearing” on what the team accomplishes.

The Rams explored their options and ultimately chose to keep one of the NFL’s most reliable scorers.

What lies ahead at this moment is the prospect of Super Bowl run with Stafford, Nacua and a potentially dominant Rams’ defense bringing them to the promise land.