Rams Catch Break as Eagles’ $75 Million Star Expected to Miss Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams may be catching the Philadelphia Eagles at the right time.

Philadelphia’s top wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, is trending toward missing Sunday’s Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field because of a hamstring injury.

ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Thursday that there is “not much optimism” Smith will play, adding that the expectation is the sixth-year receiver will be unable to go.

That would remove the Eagles’ leading receiver from a Philadelphia offense trying to recover from a 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. It would also offer a timely break for a Rams secondary already preparing to play without starting cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Smith has 19 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown through three games, according to the Eagles’ official player page. He led Philadelphia with six catches for 65 yards against Chicago and supplied its biggest passing play, a 30-yard reception down the right sideline.

Smith Trending Toward Missing Rams-Eagles Matchup

Smith didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Philadelphia was working on a short week after Monday night’s loss, but Smith’s inability to get back on the field has become a bigger concern as Sunday approaches.

McManus’ report arrived Thursday evening after Smith sat out another session.

The issue is especially significant because Philadelphia’s receiving options are already depleted. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown also missed Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, while tight end Dallas Goedert remained sidelined with a knee injury. Brown and Goedert both missed the Bears game.

That leaves Jalen Hurts potentially entering the Rams matchup without multiple established pass catchers. Smith has been Philadelphia’s most productive receiver this season and was voted the team’s fan-selected player of the week after each of the past two games.

The Eagles still have young options in the passing game, including Dontayvion Wicks and first-round rookie Makai Lemon, but losing Smith would change how Los Angeles can approach the perimeter. His route running, ability to win downfield and reliability on possession downs give Philadelphia a threat the Rams would otherwise have to account for on every series.

Rams Could Get Injury Boost on Both Sides

Los Angeles has injury issues of its own. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is preparing for Watson to miss the game after the starting cornerback suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Rams nevertheless received encouraging news elsewhere.

Sean McVay said Wednesday that he expects Puka Nacua to return after the star receiver missed the previous two games with hip and groin issues. Nacua was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, an important step after he had not practiced since Week 2.

Nacua’s return would give Matthew Stafford back one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. He led the league with 129 catches in 2025 while finishing second with 1,715 receiving yards.

The Rams also know how difficult Philadelphia has been in this matchup. The Eagles have won 10 of the past 11 meetings dating to 2005, including a 33-26 victory at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

This trip could come with a different-looking Philadelphia offense, though it’s not official Smith is out yet.

But after two consecutive missed practices and the latest report surrounding his hamstring, Los Angeles appears increasingly likely to face Philadelphia without its No. 1 receiver.