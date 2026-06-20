Rams Get Good News About $56 Million Super Bowl Champion

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have cleared one major hurdle regarding veteran and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

There is still a long way and several other legal obstacles that Jackson and the Rams must clear. It all stems from the former undrafted free agent’s arrest for suspicion of domestic battery, and the league has yet to levy its decision.

Still, it is a step in the right direction in a potentially disruptive situation for the Rams.

Rams’ Alaric Jackson Gets Encouraging Update After Arrest

Jackson was arrested on June 9 after police responded to a call at his home, learned of a verbal altercation between the Rams’ offensive lineman and a woman, who had scratches on her arm.

Authorities released Jackson, a member of the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl team, on $50,000 bail.

“Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson will not face felony charges in connection with his arrested on suspicion of domestic battery earlier this month at his San Fernando Valley home, NBC4 Investigates has learned,” NBC Los Angeles’ Dennis Broad reported in an article on June 18.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the case was sent to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for possible misdemeanor charges. The city attorney’s office said the case is under review.”

Jackson has started all 45 of the games he has played in for the Rams over the past three seasons. He has battled health issues as well as off-field concerns during his tenure.

Jackson is signed through 2027 on a three-year, $56.3 million contract.

Per Over The Cap, the Rams would incur dead cap hits of $23.4 million in 2026–while saving $1.9 million–and $5 million in 2027 if they cut Jackson this year. They would face $5 million in dead money but save $19. 4 million in 2027 if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut.

Insider Lays Out Rams’ Options, Potential Targets

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins explored the Rams’ options amid the uncertainty around Jackson. The insider noted just how much remains to be decided as the legal process plays out.

LA can either trust their current roster depth through Jackson’s situation, sign or trade for another depth option who can fill in part-time, or cut ties with their starting left tackle and replace him with former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Taylor Decker.

Decker protected Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s blindside for five seasons in Detroit.

“Option 1 is the simplest but also the riskiest,” Atkins wrote on June 18, citing the Rams’ current selection of players. “This option likely can work only with a minimal or no suspension.

Atkins went on to call a potential move for Decker “the safest but by far the most expensive” option the Rams have. That leaves them to either sign or trade for a player who could step in for Jackson should he be forced to miss time.

Atkins argued for and against Cam Robinson, a veteran free agent who has bounced around.

However, Atkins also named-dropped massive 6-foot-8 Cleveland Browns tackle Dawand Jones as a potential trade target.

LT Situation Looming Large Over Rams

Atkins expects the Rams would pursue outside options rather than moving right tackle Warren McClendon over to replace Jackson.

“[McClendon] has shown he’s much more comfortable on the right side, and moving him could create two holes rather than one,” Aktkins wrote, noting that everything hinges on the NFL’s final decision (after the legal process).

“It’s going to be one of the biggest storylines for this team.”

As Atkins noted, losing Jackson would have significant implications for Stafford. That same is true about Stetson Bennett IV and rookie first-round draft pick Ty Simpson, if need be.