Former Los Angeles Rams’ 16-Game Starter Re-Signs With Saints Following Brief Release

The New Orleans Saints are taking another look at a former Los Angeles Rams starter.

New Orleans announced Monday, Sept. 14, that it signed defensive lineman Jonah Williams to its practice squad, bringing him back only five days after terminating his practice-squad contract.

For Los Angeles, the move is another turn in the career of a player who developed from an undrafted project into a regular starter on a playoff defense. Williams spent the bulk of his first five NFL seasons with the Rams and produced his most substantial role in 2023, when he started 16 games alongside Aaron Donald.

The Saints had already circled back to Williams once this month. Heavy’s Erik C. Anderson reported that New Orleans signed him to the practice squad Sept. 7 before moving on two days later. His return gives New Orleans another experienced option up front after Williams recorded a career-high three sacks for the team in 2025.

Williams Became 16-Game Starter With Rams

Williams’ path with Los Angeles began in 2020, when the Rams signed the Weber State product as an undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad before gradually carving out a larger role.

By 2022, Williams had started six of his 16 appearances. His workload jumped again the following season.

According to Pro Football Reference, Williams appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams in 2023, starting 16. He finished with 49 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Donald remained the centerpiece of the front, but Williams became one of the dependable pieces around him as Los Angeles returned to the playoffs.

The Rams later summarized Williams’ first extended run in Los Angeles as 77 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks over 42 games and 22 starts from 2021-23.

His first Rams tenure ended after that season, but the separation did not last long. Los Angeles brought Williams back in October 2024, signing him off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad after Larrell Murchison suffered a broken foot.

That move said plenty about the trust Los Angeles had built with Williams. Faced with an immediate need on the defensive line, the Rams turned to a player who already knew the system and had handled a starting workload a year earlier.

Saints Bring Williams Back After Brief Split

Williams eventually moved on again and joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year contract in March 2025.

The veteran delivered his best season as a pass rusher, finishing with a career-high three sacks. The Saints credited Williams with that career-best total after he became part of their defensive-front rotation.

The Saints kept Williams through the 2026 offseason before a series of roster moves put him on the fringe. New Orleans released him during final cuts, brought him back to the practice squad Sept. 7 and terminated that deal Sept. 9.

Five days later, he is back again.

The latest move does not guarantee Williams a place on the game-day roster, but the Saints clearly have continued interest in keeping the 6-foot-5 veteran available. His experience offers New Orleans a player who has started extensively, worked in multiple defensive systems and shown he can provide some pressure from the front.

For Rams followers, Williams’ latest opportunity is another reminder of how far he came during his time in Los Angeles. He entered the league without hearing his name called on draft weekend, spent a year on the practice squad and eventually lined up for 16 starts on a playoff team.

Now, after another short stay on the open market, the former Rams starter has another foothold in New Orleans.