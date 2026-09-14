Rams’ 2025 Third-Round Pick Asked to ‘Step Up’ Amidst Myles Garrett Injury

The Los Angeles Rams were facing questions about their pass rush after a flat season opener.

Now, with Myles Garrett headed to injured reserve, Sean McVay has identified one of the players who will have to help provide the answer.

Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson relayed McVay’s message about second-year outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart on Sept. 14.

McVay said he has seen “consistent growth” from Stewart and believes the 2025 third-round pick can contribute against both the run and the pass.

“He’ll be asked to step up, as will everybody in that group,” McVay said.

The opportunity comes quickly.

Stewart made six tackles and recorded one of the Rams’ two quarterback hits in their 27-7 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, via the Los Angeles Times.

Garrett, meanwhile, played 40 of 65 defensive snaps without recording a tackle before the Rams decided he would undergo knee surgery and miss at least four games on injured reserve.

Stewart’s Role Expands After Promising Rookie Season

Stewart arrived in Los Angeles with pass-rush production already known.

The Rams selected the former Michigan standout with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after he totaled 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over 11 games during his final college season.

There was also an underlying number that made Stewart intriguing as a prospect. The Rams noted after drafting him that Pro Football Focus credited Stewart with a 27.7% pass-rush win rate in 2024, the best mark in the nation among edge rushers with at least 90 pass-rush snaps.

His rookie season demonstrated a applicable foundation. Stewart appeared in all 17 regular-season games, finishing with 22 tackles and three sacks. Los Angeles’ end-of-season review of its 2025 draft class also noted that Stewart played at least 31.7% of the defensive snaps in 11 games and saw his workload reach 49.1% in the regular-season finale.

That rotational assignment now appears ready to grow.

McVay’s description of Stewart as a “complete player” is important for a defense losing Garrett because the job cannot be reduced to obvious passing downs.

Rams’ Week 1 Pressure Numbers Raise Concern

The larger issue is what happened when the Rams did get opportunities to rush Brock Purdy.

The Athletic‘s Nate Atkins noted, citing TruMedia Sports, that Los Angeles blitzed on only 11.1% of dropbacks against San Francisco, tied for the second-lowest rate in the NFL during Week 1.

The Rams generated pressure on just 22.2% of pass plays, the third-worst figure in the league.

Those numbers illustrate the challenge facing Stewart and the rest of the front.

The Rams clearly showed a willingness to trust a four-man rush and keep extra defenders in coverage, but that approach becomes much harder to maintain if the front can’t consistently speed up the quarterback.

Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Stewart produced one of the few hits Los Angeles managed, giving McVay at least something to build on as the Rams rework the rotation.

Aaron Donald will hopefully change how things work when he gets back.

McVay said Monday that the Rams hadn’t decided whether Donald, who returned from a two-year retirement, would make his 2026 debut against the New York Giants. He also stressed that Donald’s timeline is independent of Garrett’s injury.

The Rams do need more disruption than they created in Australia, however, and Stewart is now positioned to receive the snaps required to show he can provide it.