Rams Trade Pitch Floats MVP Quarterback as Matthew Stafford Replacement

The Los Angeles Rams have crafted a superstar team for the 2026 NFL season. On Monday, June 1, they traded for 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL sack record. He will be teaming up with the 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, and the second-place finisher in Offensive Player of the Year Puka Nacua.

Les Snead’s Rams are all-in for a Super Bowl in what fans speculate as Stafford’s last season. Although the 38-year-old quarterback signed a one-year $55 million contract extension that keeps him through 2027.

But the Rams might be setting themselves up for the future more than it seems. They drafted rookie quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama as the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Simpson will have at least one season to develop under Stafford and McVay before he makes a proper bid for a starting spot.

As we know, the Rams are still pushing the “F them picks” narrative, so while it may seem like the Rams are setting up Simpson as Stafford’s successor in 2027 or 2028, don’t be surprise if they pull of another blockbuster trade to secure a veteran MVP quarterback in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Is Predicted to Take Over For Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles

Since the start of last season, trade rumors have emerged about who the Los Angeles Rams would trade for following Matthew Stafford’s retirement. Many of those trade proposals were connected to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but now that the Rams made the impossible possible by trading for Myles Garrett, the Rams are linked to a different AFC quarterback.

Rams’ beat writer Brock Rivera writes on X that Josh Allen is closer to the Stafford-Detroit Lions timeline that initially got him traded to Los Angeles for Jared Goff.

Radio host Maggie Gray also outlined the idea of the Rams continuing their blockbuster trade train by sending Allen to Los Angeles in 2027:

“It rarely happens, but why wouldn’t a star QB force a trade to the Rams next year? Stafford retires, and the team is still stacked. I’m looking at Joe Burrow or Josh Allen.”

Allen is entering his eighth NFL season with the Buffalo Bills. The former MVP has taken the Bills to eight straight playoff appearances and holds a postseason record of 7-6, yet always falling short of reaching the Super Bowl, including AFC Championship losses in 2020, 2021, 2025, and 2026.

The 30-year-old quarterback is on the second year of his six-year, $330 million contract extension that keeps him Buffalo until 2030. If this trade were to go through, it would have a higher chance of happening in 2028 since Allen will have three years left on his contract. The Bills are also highly unlikely to trade Allen to Los Angeles if they were to win a Super Bowl in the next two seasons.

Les Snead is a great negotiator, and fans shouldn’t be surprised if their is real trade talk surrounding Allen coming to LA in the following seasons.

Joe Burrow to the Los Angeles Rams is a Real Possibility

Although Josh Allen is a new name to the Rams’ trade rumors, the possibility of Joe Burrow joining the Rams is very high.

NFL reporter Evan Sidery outlined a trade package for the Cincinnati Bengals if Burrow were to ask out in 2028:

“The all-in Rams can legally offer this trade in 2028, if Matthew Stafford retires once his extension ends: LA receives: Joe Burrow, Bengals receive: Ty Simpson, 2028 1st, 2029 1st, 2030 1st Cincinnati would also save $32.5 million against the cap, if Burrow asks out in 2028.”

Burrow to the Rams makes more sense over Josh Allen since Burrow has opened up about his distain with the Bengals organization. Whereas Allen openly expresses his gratitude for the Buffalo Bills organization.

The 29-year-old suffered major injuries in 2020, 2023, and 2025, returning to a Bengals team that doesn’t have enough to make the playoffs.