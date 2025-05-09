Rams Leave Concerning Offensive Hole After Quiet NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2025 NFL Draft with clear goals to strengthen their roster.

Despite a promising start — picking up former Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson and former Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter within the first four rounds — the Rams were unable to address another area where they remain weak.

After an exciting free agency in March, acquiring Davante Adams to form a dynamic wide receiver duo with Puka Nacua, the offense has its offensive stars in place.

The downside? The labyrinthine WR3 spot has been put on the back burner.

Rams Need To Emphasize Explosiveness For Matthew Stafford

For Matthew Stafford, who will continue his impressive career with the Rams at age 37, the best way for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback to thrive is with another quality target.

The Rams have been notorious for spreading the ball around to multiple receivers, and it’s done wonders in previous seasons. Head coach Sean McVay’s offense runs off consistency, and with a balanced rhythm.

Cooper Kupp is with the Seattle Seahawks, and Tutu Atwell only produced in spurts last season. The 25-year-old speedy wideout isn’t viewed as “a starting option around the league,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on Thursday.

Perhaps Los Angeles is expecting more of a breakout from Atwell in 2026, but that could be risky given opposing defenses’ likelihood of keying in on Adams and Nacua.

Last season, the Rams struggled to find stability in the passing game. Kupp struggled, while Nacua missed time to begin the year. By the time that the two route-runners were on the field together, the identity just felt off-balance.

Kyren Williams and the rushing attack looks bright ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, but McVay doesn’t want to place a heavier burden on the offensive line than what he already has to.

Rams still have some work to do this offseason

The Rams want to learn from past mistakes. They were about a play away from defeating the eventual Super Bowl champions in last year’s NFC Divisional Round.

A consistent WR3 could’ve made the difference, akin to what the Philadelphia Eagles had with Jahan Dotson, what the Washington Commanders had with Dyami Brown.

There’s still time for McVay and the Rams to explore free agent options before training camp, or even scour the league for a trade ahead of the regular season.

Los Angeles’ Round 7 NFL Draft selection Konata Mumpfield will have a chance to make some noise ahead of training camp later this summer.

Until then, there’s still work to be fulfilled with the Rams’ WR3 role.