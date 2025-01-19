Rams Land on Wrong Side of History in Playoff Loss to Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams entered their NFC Divisional Playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles knowing they would have to at least slow down Saquon Barkley.

The NFL’s leading rusher in 2024, Barkley would have none of it. He racked up 196 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries to give Philly a 28-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Both of his scores went for more than 60 yards.

Barkley’s second score left the Rams on the wrong side of history.

“Barkley, with a 196 yd on the game, Jalen Hurts has seen that movie, gets to enjoy it one more time,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said during the game on January 19. “Barkley slides his way, again, into the Eagles record book. That ties the most rushing yards in a playoff game by Steve Van Buren back in 1949. He’s had a couple of games to remember, record-setting games, has two against the Rams this season.”

Barkley finished the game with 205 yards, giving him sole possession of the Eagles’ record. He set the Eagles franchise record with 255 rushing yards in a 37-20 win over the Rams during the regular season.

His performance against the Rams is the fifth-most in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference.

Notably, Rams legend and Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson – who did not want the Eagles star to break his single-season rushing record – is No. 1 on the single-game list with 248 yards in 1986.

Rams Pass Rush Gets Home vs Eagles

Barkley also caught four passes for 27 yards in the Eagles’ win. But the Rams struggled to contain the ground attack. They also allowed Hurts to break off a 44-yard touchdown run. However, the Rams were able to get to Hurts for 7 sacks.

Some of them were aided by a leg injury the QB suffered during the game.

The Rams sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold 9 times in the Wild Card.

Their 7 sacks against the Eagles tied the third-highest mark, joining 13 other teams to reach that mark in a postseason contest, per Stathead.

It was not enough to overcome their own miscues in what ended as a 28-22 defeat and eliminated the Rams from postseason contention. What’s more, the Rams can point to two critical errors in particular as keeping the tide in the Eagles’ favor.

Rams Lose on 2 Costly Turnovers

Both the Eagles and Rams fumbled the ball multiple times in the contest. The difference was the Eagles recovered both of theirs while the Rams lost 2 of their 3. Rams running back Kyren Williams fumbled in the fourth quarter.

It led to an Eagles touchdown – by Barkley – and a 19-15 lead on the Eagles’ ensuing possession.

Matthew Stafford had 2 fumbles, one on an attempted handoff to Williams in the third quarter that LA was able to recover. The second was more costly, occurring in the fourth quarter on the Rams’ first drive following Williams’ fumble.

They managed to hold the Eagles out of the end zone, resulting in a field goal.

However, the Rams would punt on their next possession, and the Eagles took advantage with Barkley’s record-setting run.

The Rams would score again, with Stafford finding tight end Colby Parkinson to bring the score to 28-22. But a sack third-and-2 in the red zone by Jalen Carter stalled the drive. The Rams could not convert the fourth-down try as Stafford’s pass sailed far out of bounds.

It is now on to the offseason in LA.