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Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History Against the Broncos

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Rams QB Matthew Stafford
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 10: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers with a score of 34 to 31 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Broncos 16-0 at the half on Sunday Night Football. The Rams outgained the Broncos 273-67 through two quarters, had 17 first downs to Denver’s five, and converted five of nine third downs. There are still two quarters to play, but the Rams put themselves in great position to notch a monumental early-season victory.

But that’s not all that happened in the first half. Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a solid first half, completing 19 of 32 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles is dealing with a slew of injuries to their skill players on offense, but Stafford stayed cool and collected and kept the Rams on schedule.

More noteworthy, Stafford made NFL history on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History

Rams QB Matthew Stafford
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 27: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on September 27, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The down and distance weren’t anything special, but Stafford made a great read and throw. The Rams were facing a third and 11 from their own 48-yard-line, about halfway through the second quarter. Up 10-0, the Rams were in control, but the game was far from over. Stafford dropped back and hit second-year WR Konata Mumpfield for a 15-yard gain and a first down.

That throw kept Los Angeles’ drive alive, and they would eventually kick a field goal. It also made NFL history. Those 15 passing yards marked 20,000 in a Rams uniform for Stafford, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to hit that mark with two different teams.

https://x.com/RamsNFL/status/2104381786444955920

Not only did Stafford accomplish this feat against one of the league’s toughest defenses, he did it without his top target. All-Pro WR Puka Nacua was ruled out pre-game with a groin injury, and Stafford had to adapt. Not only that, but TEs Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson were injured in the first half, further limiting Stafford’s weapons.

Yet he accomplished something no other quarterback has ever accomplished in NFL history.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Is Building an Incredible Legacy

Rams QB Matthew Stafford
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia by the Lions in 2009, Stafford had an incredible 12-year career in Detroit. He had 45,109 passing yards in those 12 seasons, lighting up defenses on a weekly basis and becoming known as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the sport, yet the winning never came with it.

Then he was traded to the Rams. After reaching the Super Bowl but coming up short and feeling his offense had hit a ceiling, Los Angeles HC Sean McVay made the move to bring Stafford in back in 2021. In five seasons (and three games), Stafford already hit 20,00 passing yards with his new(ish) team, something no one else in league history can claim.

Oh, yeah, he also won a Super Bowl and an MVP trophy during his time in Los Angeles.

The most amazing part? He’s not finished yet.

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Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History Against the Broncos

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