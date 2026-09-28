Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History Against the Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Broncos 16-0 at the half on Sunday Night Football. The Rams outgained the Broncos 273-67 through two quarters, had 17 first downs to Denver’s five, and converted five of nine third downs. There are still two quarters to play, but the Rams put themselves in great position to notch a monumental early-season victory.

But that’s not all that happened in the first half. Rams QB Matthew Stafford had a solid first half, completing 19 of 32 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles is dealing with a slew of injuries to their skill players on offense, but Stafford stayed cool and collected and kept the Rams on schedule.

More noteworthy, Stafford made NFL history on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History

The down and distance weren’t anything special, but Stafford made a great read and throw. The Rams were facing a third and 11 from their own 48-yard-line, about halfway through the second quarter. Up 10-0, the Rams were in control, but the game was far from over. Stafford dropped back and hit second-year WR Konata Mumpfield for a 15-yard gain and a first down.

That throw kept Los Angeles’ drive alive, and they would eventually kick a field goal. It also made NFL history. Those 15 passing yards marked 20,000 in a Rams uniform for Stafford, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to hit that mark with two different teams.

https://x.com/RamsNFL/status/2104381786444955920

Not only did Stafford accomplish this feat against one of the league’s toughest defenses, he did it without his top target. All-Pro WR Puka Nacua was ruled out pre-game with a groin injury, and Stafford had to adapt. Not only that, but TEs Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson were injured in the first half, further limiting Stafford’s weapons.

Yet he accomplished something no other quarterback has ever accomplished in NFL history.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Is Building an Incredible Legacy

The No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia by the Lions in 2009, Stafford had an incredible 12-year career in Detroit. He had 45,109 passing yards in those 12 seasons, lighting up defenses on a weekly basis and becoming known as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the sport, yet the winning never came with it.

Then he was traded to the Rams. After reaching the Super Bowl but coming up short and feeling his offense had hit a ceiling, Los Angeles HC Sean McVay made the move to bring Stafford in back in 2021. In five seasons (and three games), Stafford already hit 20,00 passing yards with his new(ish) team, something no one else in league history can claim.

Oh, yeah, he also won a Super Bowl and an MVP trophy during his time in Los Angeles.

The most amazing part? He’s not finished yet.