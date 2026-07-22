LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford Falls to NFL MVP for Best QB in Latest Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams spent the offseason feeling like Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL’s otherworldly quarterbacks for at least one more season.

A new national ranking offered an endorsement that bolstered that belief.

FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna ranked all 32 projected starting quarterbacks heading into training camp and placed Stafford at No. 2.

Only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished above him.

Stafford landed ahead of Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Drake Maye and Patrick Mahomes.

McKenna described the exercise as an early look toward Week 1, with quarterback readiness, supporting casts and track records among the considerations.

The placement gives the Rams another reason to enter training camp with Super Bowl expectations.

Stafford’s MVP Season Goes Down Among the Greats

Stafford earned the ranking after producing the best statistical season of his 17-year career.

The 38-year-old led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes while throwing eight interceptions. He also finished second with a 109.2 passer rating, led the league with 236 passing first downs and helped Los Angeles finish 12-5.

His efficiency became historic during the middle of the season.

Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes without an interception in three consecutive regular-season games. He later set a league record by throwing 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception.

Those numbers earned Stafford the first Associated Press NFL MVP of his career and a first Associated Press NFL MVP.

The Rams then signed him to a contract extension in May, removing one potential distraction before his 18th season.

The ranking still stopped one place short of putting Stafford at the top.

Allen passed for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, although his rushing ability continues to give Buffalo another dimension.

FOX Sports nevertheless placed Stafford above several younger quarterbacks carrying their own championship expectations.

That group includes Mahomes, who fell to No. 7 as he works back from a torn ACL, and Burrow, who ranked third after an injury-shortened season.

For Stafford, No. 2 represents another sign that age has done little to weaken his standing around the league.

No. 2 Ranking Speaks to Rams’ Super Bowl Window

The regular-season production only tells part of the story.

Stafford completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams still fell 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks after defensive and special teams mistakes left the offense chasing the game.

According to the Rams, Stafford became the first quarterback to throw for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover and lose a playoff start. Puka Nacua caught nine passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, but Los Angeles could not complete its final comeback.

That ending reinforced how close the Rams are to another Super Bowl appearance.

Los Angeles selected Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL draft as Stafford’s eventual successor.

The Rams have not established a timeline for that transition, and Stafford said during organized team activities that his body felt good as he prepared for another season.

After an MVP season and a narrow NFC Championship Game loss, the Rams enter camp with expectations to match that ranking.

Stafford has already shown he can play at the required level. Now is the time to turn it into one more Super Bowl run.