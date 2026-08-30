Rams Officially Make Roster Decision with 7-Year Veteran Amid Aaron Donald Rumors

The Los Angeles Rams launched their first decision on a day every team must finalize the 53-man roster. Yet this move conducted by general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay point to this: LA clearing room for Aaron Donald.

Larrell Murchison emerged as an official waive, per the league’s transaction wire Sunday. This decision leaves LA with one less defensive tackle.

Although Murchison can theoretically return as a practice squad member. More so if he clears waivers after Sunday’s 1 p.m. PT deadline to complete the final 53.

Yet still, the Murchison decision now points to the Rams clearing room for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald to return.

Latest Aaron Donald Update via Sean McVay

Donald’s pending return is hovering above LA and the Rams’ facility.

The famed defensive tackle showed up on the transactions wire twice in August. The Rams, like every franchise, must report who conducted a tryout. Donald indeed stepped inside the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility and even had clips of his workout surface on social media.

So Donald continues to tease his return. But McVay dropped this update back on Thursday following the NFL Preseason contest against the Chargers.

“I think all of those things are up in the air. And I wish I had a little bit better ability to give you some clarity,” McVay told reporters.

Curveball Facing Aaron Donald

There’s a curveball facing the Rams still. This one centers around contract and salary space, with NFL insider for NBC Pro Football Talk Mike Florio diving into the scenario.

“The Rams currently have $16.7 million in cap space. The day Donald returns to the roster (if/when that happens), his $30 million will hit the cap. By 4:00 p.m. ET on that day, the Rams would need to create at least $13.3 million in cap space,” Florio wrote.

He adds: “But cap space is only part of the calculation. Cash is the other. All teams have spending budgets. Most are set before the league year begins.”

Snead handles that aspect, yet there’s one more risk in paying Donald. Los Angeles still must decide down the road if it wants to extend star wide receiver Puka Nacua, despite his off-the-field troubles of 2026. Nacua may face league discipline amid his pending investigation from the league office.

Donald, at 35, likely must settle for a shorter term deal.

Larrell Murchison Time with Rams

Murchison has managed to stick around the Rams since being claimed off waivers in 2022.

He originally landed 174th overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. Snead, McVay and LA claimed him off waivers in Dec. 2022 before facing the Denver Broncos. He impressed the “Rams House” on Christmas day by grabbing two sacks in the 51-14 rout.

He started in three games during the 2023 season that saw LA return to the postseason. But broke his foot before the 2024 campaign and never saw the field. He returned the following season for special teams duty and as a reserve defensive tackle.

Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal back in March.