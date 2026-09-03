LA Rams Predicted to Lose Super Bowl to AFC Contender

The Los Angeles Rams have a roster that leaves very little room for preseason doubt.

Myles Garrett arrived in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland. Trent McDuffie followed in another aggressive deal. Then Aaron Donald ended a two-year retirement and walked back into the building before the regular season.

Adam Schein still sees one team standing between Los Angeles and a Lombardi Trophy.

“The Buffalo Bills over the LA Rams,” Schein said in his Super Bowl LXI prediction, which Mad Dog Sports Radio shared on X.

The station added that Schein believes “it’s time” for Buffalo to bring home the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

For the Rams, the forecast is equal parts compliment and jab. Schein has Los Angeles surviving the NFC and reaching SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl in February, only to watch Buffalo finish the job in the Rams’ own building.

Los Angeles advanced to the NFC championship game before a narrow loss at Seattle last season, then spent the offseason making an already dangerous roster considerably harder to match.

Schein Runs Back Bills-Rams Super Bowl Pick

There’s some history behind Schein’s prediction.

Before the 2021 season, Schein made the same Super Bowl selection: Bills over Rams. He stuck with it deep into that season, writing for NFL.com that his original forecast remained “quite viable.”

The Rams eventually handled their half of the bargain — and then some. Los Angeles reached Super Bowl LVI and beat Cincinnati, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium. Buffalo never made it there, falling to Kansas City in the divisional round.

Five years later, Schein is circling back.

He wrote on X this week that the Bills “did everything right this offseason,” a strong endorsement after another playoff disappointment prompted major changes in Buffalo.

Josh Allen remains the centerpiece, but Buffalo added a proven target by trading for DJ Moore, sending Chicago a second-round pick while receiving Moore and a fifth-rounder. The Bills also promoted Joe Brady to head coach after firing Sean McDermott following a 33-30 overtime divisional-round loss to Denver.

Schein sees those changes pushing Buffalo across a line it has spent years approaching.

Rams Enter 2026 as Super Bowl Favorite

The harder part of Schein’s call may be getting past the Rams once February arrives.

Los Angeles acquired Garrett from Cleveland after he set the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025. The Rams also sent a package headlined by the No. 29 pick to Kansas City for McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, then signed him to a four-year extension.

Donald’s return added another jolt. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year retired after the 2023 season with 111 career sacks, but returned to practice Aug. 30 after spending much of the summer preparing for a possible comeback.

Oddsmakers noticed. CBS Sports listed the Rams at +550 to win Super Bowl LXI as of Sept. 1, ahead of the Bills and Seattle at +1100.

That makes Schein’s choice of Buffalo more pointed. He’s taking the second-tier betting choice over a Los Angeles roster that has reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford on one side and a Garrett-Donald-McDuffie core on the other.

The Rams will get an early look at Schein’s preferred AFC champion, too. Buffalo visits SoFi Stadium for a Monday night matchup in Week 5.