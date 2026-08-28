Rams Preseason Hero Facing ‘Concerning’ Update Following Tutu Atwell Trade

The Los Angeles Rams shift focus to finalizing their 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season. But re-adding wide receiver Tutu Atwell certainly altered things for head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and company.

More so for a notable preseason hero, who now faces odds of making the final cut.

LA joins the rest of the league in finalizing its completed roster by Sunday, with 1 p.m. PT the cutoff. Some fans likely already have an idea of who’ll earn spots on the active roster; a la quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver duo Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, plus the return of the 2021 second rounder Atwell.

Yet this August star is facing longer odds per one Rams analyst.

Who is Facing a Potential Cut From Rams

Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today believes the future looks nebulous for one other wideout who shares city of Miami ties with Atwell.

CJ Daniels isn’t guaranteed a spot on the active roster ahead of the Sept. 10 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Even though Daniels has impressed fans in the NFL Preseason. DaSilva even shared the “concerning” part involving the past Miami Hurricanes star.

“There was a lot of excitement about Daniels entering training camp and the preseason, and while he didn’t do anything wrong this summer, the Rams’ depth at wide receiver is great – especially with Atwell back. Plus, it’s a little bit concerning that he played so deep into the final preseason game,” DaSilva wrote on Friday.

Does the arrival of the former Liberty City star Atwell officially push out Daniels?

“As a sixth-round rookie, he should make the team, but by no means is his spot secured,” DaSilva wrote.

How CJ Daniels has Impressed the Rams

The 24-year-old surfaced as a preseason fan favorite inside the “Rams House.”

Daniels showed strong body control on catches, precise route running and trusting his cerebral side on the field. So McVay and the Rams gained a smart wideout that past LA teams love going after.

He snatched five receptions against the Chargers in Thursday’s win, totaling 42 yards.

Daniels embraces being “confident in my role” when talking to reporters after the victory. He leaned heavily into the veterans and McVay during his NFL transition. Although he mostly built an on-field rapport with Ty Simpson at quarterback, the Rams’ backup to Stafford this fall.

Daniels completes the preseason grabbing 15 receptions for 128 yards total.

What Rams Wideout Room Likely Looks Like

Nacua still earns a spot on the final 53, despite potentially facing league discipline from his off-the-field conduct. Adams is likely heading to Australia fully healthy. Atwell re-earns a chance to become the WR3 following the trade involving running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins.

But the other three spots are up-for-grabs.

Konata Mumpfield is vying for one of the spots. Xavier Smith brings value as a return man, yet DaSilva believes he may become a roster cut.

Jordan Whittington brings special teams value too, and he’s made the cut multiple times on deadline day. Daniels figured to be in the fold for the sixth spot.

So Daniels awaits his fate this weekend. Though he can return as a practice squad member if he clears waivers.