LA Rams’ Sean McVay Drops Comical Line Over College Football Chaos

The college football eligibility landscape has become strange enough that Sean McVay reached for an unusual comparison.

The Los Angeles Rams coach was asked Tuesday about players spending time in NFL camps before trying to return to college, and his response quickly became one of the more memorable lines of the preseason.

“I feel like I took a freakin’ gummy,” McVay said, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Gary Klein.

McVay’s joke landed because the situation itself sounds difficult to believe.

Players who already entered the NFL pipeline are now testing whether court rulings can give them another season of college eligibility, creating a scenario where an athlete could go from an NFL training camp back to a campus roster in a matter of days.

McVay Can’t Make Sense of NFL-to-College Pipeline

The Los Angeles Times reported that McVay said he did not know enough about the legal details to offer a broad opinion. What he did understand was the basic premise: A player could spend part of August in an NFL camp, get released and then potentially return to college.

“I don’t even understand it,” McVay said, adding that he looked at the developments and thought, “Surely that’s not real.”

The Rams coach eventually said he would “stay in my lane,” but his reaction captured the larger confusion surrounding the issue.

FOX Sports reported that a Louisiana judge granted a temporary restraining order to a group of players seeking a fifth year of eligibility after they were excluded from an NCAA rule change. That ruling reopened the door for players who had already moved toward professional football.

The case became especially notable because former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright had already taken multiple steps into the NFL.

Wright signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent before the Cleveland Browns claimed him off waivers in August. Cleveland later waived him, opening the possibility of a return to college football and a reunion with former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

Wright Case Forces Conferences to React

Wright’s situation also explains why McVay’s comment reached beyond a throwaway training camp joke.

The idea of an NFL player returning to college immediately forced conferences to decide where they would draw the line.

FOX Sports notes that the Big Ten unanimously adopted a rule Tuesday barring football players who signed professional contracts, appeared on professional rosters or entered the NFL draft without withdrawing from retaining college eligibility. The SEC later announced a similar policy.

That created another layer of uncertainty. Courts have opened a path for some players to pursue another college season, while conferences are moving to restrict who their schools can put on the field.

Wright’s case also carries a direct connection to the NFL side of the debate. The Browns on Sunday waived the rookie tight end after his unusual situation became public. He had only joined Cleveland on Aug. 11 after Philadelphia claimed him.

For NFL coaches, that means the bottom of a training camp roster may no longer represent the end of a player’s college career.

McVay has built a reputation for rapid-fire answers and dry humor, and the “gummy” line was another example. This time, though, the punchline also summed up a sport trying to make sense of rules that are changing almost as quickly as rosters.

With legal challenges still unfolding and major conferences already responding, McVay probably will not be the last coach wondering whether what he is seeing is actually real.