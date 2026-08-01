Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay Names Greatest Tight End in Team History

The Los Angeles Rams made a notable move for the future during the 2026 NFL draft when they selected Max Klare in the second round.

They also kept the most accomplished player in the position’s franchise history.

Sean McVay shut the door on a debate about Tyler Higbee following Friday’s first padded training camp practice.

“Tyler is, I mean you look at it, he’s the greatest tight end in Rams history,” McVay said, per The Sporting Tribune.

The declaration arrived as Higbee enters his 11th season with Los Angeles and competes in one of the deepest position rooms on the roster.

Recent speculation placed the 33-year-old’s future under the microscope.

McVay’s assessment offered a forceful reminder of what Higbee has already meant to the organization.

Higbee’s Rams Records Support McVay’s Claim

Higbee has spent his entire career with Los Angeles since the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He has appeared in 138 regular-season games, starting 127 of them, and built a statistical résumé unmatched by another Rams tight end.

The veteran owns the franchise’s tight end records with 386 receptions, 3,949 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He also has 35 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns across 15 postseason appearances.

Higbee produced his best statistical season in 2019, catching 69 passes for 734 yards.

He later helped Los Angeles reach the top of the league as a member of its Super Bowl LVI championship team.

His value has extended beyond his receiving numbers.

Matthew Stafford called Higbee the “ultimate team player” late last season and described him as an important presence around the building.

The Rams brought Higbee back on a two-year contract in March, making him the longest-tenured player on the current roster.

Friday provided Higbee with his first opportunity to work in pads since last season ended.

He described the session as a return to “real football” and acknowledged that players still needed to shake off some rust.

“We expect to be great,” Higbee said. “So coming in and working, nobody’s complacent.”

The Rams have championship expectations after falling one victory short of the Super Bowl last season.

Higbee avoided looking that far ahead, telling reporters the team first needed to handle the next practice and prepare for Week 1.

Rams Created Competition Around Higbee

Los Angeles continued growing the tight end room despite Higbee’s accomplishments.

The Rams used the No. 61 overall selection on Max Klare after the rookie caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at Ohio State.

They also return Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson from last year’s rotation.

Parkinson led the position group with 43 receptions for 408 yards in 2025, while Allen played all 17 regular-season games.

Ferguson averaged 21 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns as a rookie. This production, combined with Klare’s arrival, created questions about how Los Angeles would divide its opportunities.

Sports Illustrated included Higbee on a list of veterans facing roster pressure entering organized team activities. The projection cited his age, recent injuries and the number of younger options in the room.

McVay’s latest comments pushed the conversation in another direction.

Higbee may share snaps in an offense capable of using several tight ends, but his standing inside the building is clear-cut.

The Rams have watched Higbee develop from a fourth-round pick into a franchise record holder, postseason contributor and trusted veteran.

McVay needed only one sentence after Friday’s practice to summarize that journey.