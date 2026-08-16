LA Rams Sign Australian Punter Cut by 49ers Ahead of Melbourne Opener

The Los Angeles Rams have added an Australian specialist less than a month before opening the regular season in Melbourne against the team that recently let him go.

KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Aug. 16 that the Rams signed punter Jack Bouwmeester, a 27-year-old rookie who spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers before being waived four days earlier.

Los Angeles will face San Francisco on Sept. 10 in the United States — Sept. 11 locally — at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia.

Bouwmeester grew up in Australia before beginning a lengthy college career in the United States.

As for Los Angeles, the addition arrives one day after incumbent punter Ethan Evans delivered a productive showing in the team’s 20-12 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Evans punted four times for 243 yards, averaging 60.8 yards with a long of 65 and two kicks landing inside the 20-yard line.

Bouwmeester Gets Quick NFC West Lifeline

Bouwmeester’s first NFL stop lasted less than a month.

The 49ers officially signed him to a three-year contract on July 18 after he went undrafted out of Texas. He entered camp competing with veteran Corliss Waitman for San Francisco’s punting job, with the organization describing the competition as open during the first week of August.

That battle ended sooner than expected.

San Francisco waived Bouwmeester on Aug. 12 while signing cornerback Eli Apple, defensive lineman Xavier Thomas and running back Zamir White. Waitman remained as the lone punter on the roster.

Bouwmeester has enjoyed extensive college action despite entering the NFL as a rookie. He appeared in 53 games across stops at Michigan State, Utah and Texas, recording 213 punts for 9,338 yards and a 43.8-yard average, according to the 49ers.

He averaged 44.5 yards on 59 punts during his final season at Texas.

Before that, Bouwmeester averaged 44.7 yards at Utah in 2024 and earned second-team All-Big 12 recognition. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2023 after averaging 45.5 yards per punt and placing 20 attempts inside the 20-yard line.

Australian Connection Adds Week 1 Intrigue for Rams

Bouwmeester’s arrival doesn’t suggest Evans’ job is in serious jeopardy.

Evans entered his fourth season with Los Angeles after spending the offseason adjusting his mechanics.

He told the Rams’ official website that shortening his steps helped improve his hang time and consistency, and new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone praised the progress Evans showed during the offseason.

His performance against Kansas City brought forth mrore evidence that those adjustments are seeing daylight in preseason action.

Nonetheless, the Rams now have another option in Bouwmeester as teams work through roster evaluations before the regular season.

In the end, how likely is it that the same Australian punter who spent the summer trying to earn the San Francisco’s job travels home with Los Angeles instead to face his former team at the MCG?

His addition clearly comes with a unique storyline waiting in Week 1.