LA Rams’ Former Super Bowl Starter Rejoins Broncos After Surprise Release

Aknown member of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning defense has found his way back onto an NFL roster days before the start of the regular season.

Former Rams safety Taylor Rapp is signing with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The move adds another chapter to an atypical few weeks for Rapp, who initially joined Denver in August before being released less than a week later.

Rapp, 28, spent his first four NFL seasons with Los Angeles after the Rams selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He developed into a full-time starter and was part of the roster that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Now, the seven-year veteran will try to work his way back toward an active-roster role in Denver.

Rapp Returns to Broncos After Brief Exit

Rapp’s latest deal with Denver is essentially the continuation of a partnership that was put on hold late in the preseason.

The Broncos signed Rapp on Aug. 20, adding an experienced option to a safety room headlined by Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga. At the time, Denver noted that Rapp had made 72 career starts with 12 interceptions, 31 passes defensed and 488 tackles.

Six days later, though, Denver released Rapp in a pair of corresponding roster moves.

The quick exit initially appeared surprising, but Broncos head coach Sean Payton subsequently explained that Rapp needed time away for a personal matter. Payton also left the door wide open for his return.

“He needs a little time at home,” Payton said, adding there was a “better than good chance” Rapp would be back with Denver, according to The Denver Gazette.

That reunion has now arrived, albeit with Rapp beginning on the practice squad.

The veteran is also coming off an injury-shortened final season with the Buffalo Bills. A lingering knee issue landed him on injured reserve in October 2025 after six starts. Buffalo released him in March after three seasons with the organization.

Rapp Built Championship Reputation With Rams

Rapp’s Rams tenure is the most substantial stretch of his NFL career.

Los Angeles selected him No. 61 overall out of Washington in 2019, and he quickly established himself in the secondary. Rapp made 10 starts as a rookie while recording 100 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown.

By 2021, Rapp was an every-week starter. He started all 17 regular-season games during the Rams’ championship campaign, finishing with 94 tackles, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Rapp remained a fixture the following season, starting all 16 games he played and collecting 92 tackles with two interceptions. Across four years in Los Angeles, he appeared in 57 regular-season games and started 48 of them.

His departure came after the 2022 season, when Buffalo signed him in free agency.

Four years after his final Rams appearance, Rapp is now attempting to extend a career that includes a Super Bowl ring and extensive starting experience.

Denver may be starting him on the practice squad, but his track record gives the Broncos an experienced alternative to call upon as the season unfolds.