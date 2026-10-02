Rams Hit With Injury Blow at Tight End Ahead of Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams head into Week 4 looking to rebound from their 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos. Sean McVay’s team let a 16-point halftime lead slip away and now faces another difficult road test against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams have leaned heavily on their tight ends this season as part of an offense that has produced plenty of yards but has struggled to turn those opportunities into points consistently. The position may need another adjustment before Sunday’s matchup in Philadelphia.

Terrance Ferguson had emerged as an important part of the offense during his second season.

He delivered his strongest performance in Week 2 against the New York Giants, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams will now have to reshape their plans at tight end as they prepare for the Eagles.

Rams Place Terrance Ferguson on Injured Reserve Before Eagles Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced that tight end Terrance Ferguson has been placed on Reserve/Injured ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move comes after Ferguson suffered a medial ankle sprain during the Week 3 loss to Denver.

Ferguson’s injury had already made his availability for Philadelphia uncertain.

The move to injured reserve now means he will not be available for the Eagles matchup and must miss the required minimum period before he can return.

Ferguson had become a useful option in an offense that has frequently relied on multiple tight ends.

The Rams have used 13 personnel on a league-high 42 percent of their offensive snaps this season, making the injury particularly relevant to McVay’s plans.

Ferguson caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 2.

Against Denver, he recorded one reception for nine yards before leaving the game.

The Rams could turn to veteran Tyler Higbee for a larger role, while Colby Parkinson remains questionable after suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder against Denver.

Rookie Max Klare could also receive more opportunities.

McVay previously said Ferguson’s absence would create a chance for the rookie to get additional work.

“It certainly does,” McVay said when asked whether Ferguson’s absence would give Klare a bigger role.

“This week will represent an opportunity for him to be able to get some reps and maybe get some good game-time action for us.”

The Rams also made roster moves Friday, signing wide receiver Alex Bachman and defensive end Larrell Murchison to the active roster while making additional practice squad elevations.

Ferguson’s placement creates another personnel adjustment for McVay as Los Angeles prepares for a Philadelphia defense that has yet to record a takeaway this season.

Puka Nacua Gives Rams Offensive Boost Before Philadelphia Trip

While the Rams will be without Ferguson, they received significant help at another position ahead of the Eagles game.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to return Sunday after missing the previous two games with a hip and groin injury.

Nacua practiced this week and was listed without an injury designation Friday.

Nacua played in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, catching five passes for 74 yards. He then missed the games against the Giants and Broncos.

His return gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another major option alongside Davante Adams. Adams has carried a heavy workload during Nacua’s absence and has recorded 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last two games.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season, finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Rams will still be without defensive end Aaron Donald, who was ruled out because of back soreness.

McVay said Donald had not practiced during the week and that it would be irresponsible to put him on the field while he was not feeling well enough.

With Ferguson unavailable and Donald sidelined, the Rams will have personnel challenges on both sides of the ball.

Nacua’s return, however, gives Stafford another established target as Los Angeles tries to rebound in Philadelphia.