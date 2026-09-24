Rams Named NFC West Rival WR Landing Spot as Puka Nacua Injury Exposes Roster Problem

The Los Angeles Rams are approaching Week 3 against the Denver Broncos with troubling news about wide receiver Puka Nacua. Head coach Sean McVay said that their star wide receiver is “not making great process.”

With a secondary defense as a elite as the Denver Broncos, Nacua’s injury exposes that there’s an obvious roster problem within the Rams offfense. While Davante Adams will be able to slide in as WR1 to fill Nacua’s shoes, the no. 2 and no. 3 slots are big question marks.

Following this recent realization, the Rams have been named a potential landing spot for a young NFC West wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams Named Potential Landing Spot for WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

After a only one catch in two games as the WR2 on the Arizona Cardinals and offseason three-year, $75 million extension for his teammate Michael Wilson, many are being to speculate a trade of former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

JB Scott of the Los Angeles Rams’ Turf Show Times, names the Rams as a potential landing spot for Harrison Jr.

“It’s clear the Rams have a third receiver problem,” Scott says. “Heck, with Puka Nacua’s uncertain injury status, they might actually have a starting receiver problem. Davante Adams is unlikely to be on the roster in 2027. Nacua’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year. In addition to an immediate need, the Rams also must consider their long-term succession plan at receiver.” While an intradivision trade seems like a long shot, the Rams are need of wide receiver depth. Not only that, but Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was the offensive coordinator under Sean McVay since 2023.

“Sean McVay is the right person to take a struggling receiver from another team and then maximize his superpowers in Los Angeles,” Scott continues. “LA is missing draft capital from their acquisition of Myles Garrett, but we know they are aggressive and are looking to maximize a Super Bowl window.” In 31 games, Harrison Jr. has tallied 1526 yards and 12 touchdowns on 104 receptions. The 24-year-old was selected as the no. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The talent is there, it just has not been used to it’s full potential.

Sean McVay’s Comments On Puka Nacua Injury

Head coach Sean McVay joined ESPN’s Steve Mason and Spectrum Sports’ Mike Trudell to discuss Puka Nacua’s injury ahead of Sunday night.

“We’ll see,” McVay said on whether or not Nacua will play against Denver. “He’s not making great progress. We’ll welcome Puka back with open arms, but if not, I got a ton of confidence in the group that we will go with if he doesn’t go.”

"He's not making great progress." Sean McVay with the latest on Puka Nacua's Week 3 status with @VeniceMase & @MikeTrudell #RamsHouse https://t.co/yQ8dzrC1Lo pic.twitter.com/WI1ukrJ586 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) September 23, 2026

Prior to this interview, McVay confirmed that Nacua does not have a sports hernia, which put a lot of fans at ease knowing that it shouldn’t be a long-term injury.