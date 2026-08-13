LA Rams First-Round Pick Missing From Top 99 NFL Rookie Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams used the No. 13 overall pick on Ty Simpson with the expectation that he could eventually succeed Matthew Stafford.

Less than four months later, Bleacher Report has left the rookie quarterback out of its ranking of the NFL’s top 99 first-year players.

The omission stands out because of where Ty Simpson entered the league and how B/R viewed him before the draft. Its final pre-draft big board listed the Alabama product as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2026 class.

B/R’s new rookie ranking, released Aug. 13, includes only two quarterbacks. No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza checks in at No. 14, while Arizona Cardinals third-rounder Carson Beck appears at No. 79.

Simpson, taken 52 picks before Beck, is nowhere to be found.

Bleacher Report’s Simpson Reversal Stands Out

There’s an explanation for at least part of the slide.

B/R said its rookie rankings weighed pre-draft evaluations along with roster status, opportunity and projected roles. Simpson landed in a situation where prompt playing time was always expected to be scarce.

Stafford is coming off an MVP season, and the Rams have been deliberate about bringing Simpson along behind him. Sean McVay said after the draft that Simpson would compete with Stetson Bennett IV for the backup job rather than being handed the No. 2 role.

That hierarchy has stayed put into training camp.

Per the Rams, Bennett IV took the first-team offense on Stafford’s scheduled rest days at Loyola Marymount University. Simpson handled second-team work on those days, while Bennett received most or all of the No. 2 reps when Stafford practiced.

That makes Simpson a much different projection from Mendoza or even Beck.

B/R wrote that Mendoza should start at some point this season despite beginning behind Kirk Cousins. The outlet also expects Beck to get a chance in Arizona as the Cardinals evaluate whether he can become their long-term answer.

Nonetheless, dropping a first-round quarterback outside a list that stretches to 99 players is noteworthy when the same scouting department had him second at his position only a few months ago.

B/R’s pre-draft evaluation praised Simpson’s accuracy, ability to work through progressions and rhythm from the pocket. But it also raised concerns about his anticipation, response to interior pressure and inconsistent deep-ball placement.

Those developmental areas now get a more meaningful test.

Simpson Gets First Chance to Answer Ranking Against Chiefs

Simpson will play when the Rams open their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15.

McVay removed any uncertainty about that part of his quarterback plan, telling reporters on Aug. 8 that Simpson “definitely will” play. He hadn’t yet decided whether Bennett would take snaps.

That could leave Simpson with quite the opportunity to put his progress on tape.

The early camp reviews have swayed to the good side with some iffiness. The Rams called Simpson’s July 31 session arguably his best practice, citing a quicker release and increased comfort running the offense. He connected on a deep throw to Terrance Ferguson and an intermediate pass to Max Klare, although defenders also dropped two potential interceptions.

McVay specifically pointed to Simpson’s improvement getting plays called in the huddle, speeding up his release and syncing his lower-body mechanics with route timing.

The Rams knew patience would be part of the ride when they drafted him. Simpson started only 15 games at Alabama, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025.

Los Angeles can luckily afford to develop him behind Stafford, and that could explain why he disappeared from B/R’s rookie rankings.

Simpson has Saturday to make the omission look premature.