LA Rams’ Ty Simpson Draws Warning After Red-Hot NFL Debut

The Los Angeles Rams could hardly have asked for a better first impression from Ty Simpson.

One preseason game, though, has turned the rookie quarterback’s performance into debate on what his play actually means.

Simpson completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams’ 20-12 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pumped the brakes when addressing the reaction that Simpson has cemented himself as the best quarterback from the 2026 draft.

His argument came with much praise for the No. 13 overall pick, but also a reminder that Simpson’s first NFL test came under favorable circumstances.

Bleacher Report Halts Simpson Hype

Moton wrote that Simpson “picked apart” Kansas City’s defense after entering the game in the second quarter. The rookie’s efficiency was tough to ignore, as he completed 84% of his attempts, averaged 7.6 yards per pass and delivered both of his touchdown throws to running back Dean Connors.

Still, B/R observed that the Chiefs had removed their top pass rushers before Simpson’s first series, so he worked through his reads against a preseason defense made up largely of reserves.

The bigger discussion centers on Fernando Mendoza, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected No. 1 overall in April. B/R noted that ESPN had Simpson ranked ahead of Mendoza in one prominent predraft quarterback evaluation, a stance that resurfaced after Simpson’s debut.

That caveat doesn’t put a damper on how sharp Simpson looked.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported that Simpson became the first player since 2018 to throw for at least 190 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut. Sean McVay praised Simpson’s “good command” and said the rookie consistently took what the defense gave him.

As for a player who’s No. 13 selection was widely viewed as a bet on the Rams’ future, the first live audition helped ease doubts.

Simpson Gives Rams More to Consider Behind Stafford

The main thought for Los Angeles is less about where Simpson ranks against Mendoza and more about where he stands inside his own quarterback room.

Stetson Bennett started against Kansas City and completed 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards over two drives. Simpson handled the final three quarters and made the most of the extended opportunity.

McVay typically keeps critical starters and key veterans out of preseason games, which gave Simpson a longer runway than he usually sees during training camp. Rams.com noted that the rookie had received limited second-team work when Matthew Stafford and Bennett were both practicing.

Once the game started, the operation looked more comfortable.

McVay said Simpson and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase were “really in sync,” and Connors credited the rookie’s improvement to the work he has put in away from the field.

Simpson, meanwhile, said he has tried to absorb as much as possible from Stafford as he prepares for any situation that could put him on the field.

The plan for Simpson has always had a long-term component with Stafford entrenched as the starter.

His debut sparked the notion that the rookie is further along than expected.

However, a single preseason performance can’t settle the best-in-draft-class assumption.

The bullets will need to fly live against stiff competition during the regular season to bolster the perception of Simpson officially.