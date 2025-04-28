Former Exec Responds to Rams’ Playmaker After Strong Endorsement

With the No. 242 overall pick in the 2025 draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Pittsburgh wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. He fell as far as he did after not testing well at the 2025 scouting combine.

But Mumpford got a ringing endorsement for his outlook as a pro and his potential fit with the Rams. After his wait finally ended, Mumpfield responded to the Rams’ welcome.

“GOD IS GOOD,” Mumpford posted on X on April 26. “Letfs work Ram Nation.”

Former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick, now a long-time analyst for ESPN, touted Mumpford and his fit with the Rams two days before the draft began. He also replied to Mumpford’s reaction to the Rams, telling him, “Yes sirrrr…go get it.”

Riddick touted Mumpford’s fit with the Rams’ current offensive weapons, saying, “Come on man.”

“Think about a pairing of WR @konata_b with Puka [Nacua], Davante [Adams], and [Matthew] Stafford in LA if the #Rams were to draft him,” Riddck posted on X on April 22. “This is the kind of thing I’m talking about when I say that this WR draft has ballers. Mumpfield can play inside or out, runs GREAT routes, is tough as F, will go over the middle, has great hands, will block…#Ramshouse you should want this.”

Riddick, a former Panther himself, celebrated when Mumpford went off the board to the Rams, quoting his previous message and adding, “Yoooooooooo,” on April 26.

Rams Overlook Poor Testing for Konata Mumpfield’s Production

A four-year contributor for the Panthers, Mumpfield joins the Rams after a career-high 813 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 52 receptions, the second-fewest grabs of his career.

The big-play threat caught 5 or more TDs in three of four seasons at Pitt, but he tested poorly.

“Mumpfield didn’t run well at the combine, but he averaged an impressive 15.6 yards per catch last season,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote before the draft. “He flashes after the catch and can work out of the slot and line up wide.”

Mumpfield joins a Rams receiving corps led by incumbent Nacua and Adams, whom the Rams signed in free agency, with Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington in contributing roles.

That takes the pressure off of him to produce right away.

His positional versatility allows him to be used all over the formation, giving Rams head coach Sean McVay plenty of options. The Rams cross-train their receivers, so they can easily begin a play lined up one way only to end up in another by the snap.

Mumpford will have to contend with the likes of Drake Stoops, fellow rookie Mario Williams, Quintez Cephus, and Xavier Smith for playing time and possibly even a roster spot.

Based on his draft slot, Spotrac projects Mumpford’s contract at $4.3 million.

Draft Experts Break Down Konata Mumpfield’s Game

“What Mumpfield lacks in size and speed for the position, he makes up for with outstanding route running and a professional mentality,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Mumpfield as WR30 and outside of the top 100 prospects.

“Mumpfield can skillfully poke holes in coverage, and he constructs routes with pacing, purpose and salesmanship. He has well-developed tracking/ball skills to make challenging catches, although he needs to develop more as a run-after-catch weapon,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“He is a route-running craftsman and finds open windows for his quarterback. His toughness and attention to detail should help separate him in training camp.”

Brugler did note Mumpford’s lack of size and vertical speed, a common evaluation.

“Versatile receiver with average size. Mumpfield is average in beating press and his routes are too undisciplined, but he has the instincts and athleticism to run an expanded route tree over the first two levels. He goes from bad focus drop to highly focused contested catch in the same drive,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote pre-draft.

“Scouts question his top-end speed and ability to threaten the third level. Mumpfield has modest traits but possesses playmaking elements that could be nurtured with more coaching.”