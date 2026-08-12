Hall of Famer Challenges Aaron Donald Amid Potential Rams Move

Despite being retired, out of the NFL, and away from football as a player over the past two seasons, Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald continues to be one of the biggest storylines in training camp this year.

That is because Donald is mulling a return to the NFL and the Rams.

His pending decision is expected within the next week. That timeline is subject to change, but some fellow legends have weighed in, including a challenge for Donald to rejoin the Rams.

Warren Sapp Challenges Aaron Donald to Come Out of Retirement

Donald drew a slew of strong thoughts from some Hall of Famers, including Warren Sapp, who issued a challenge to the Rams great to complete the comeback attempt.

“Good luck. Good luck, Aaron,” Warren Sapp told USA TODAY Sports, Per USA TODAY Sports’ Jarrett Bell on August 11, adding, “I want to see it,” and, “That’s why we play this game. I ain’t got (crap) to say. It’s on him. I want to see it.”

Sapp reiterated his opening message: “Good luck.”

Sapp noted his own struggles late in his career, specifically as a member of the JaMarcus Russel/Lane Kiffin-led Oakland Raiders.

The ex-DT said, “That’s why you retire,” when asked whether he could see himself contemplating a return like Donald is when he was closer to his own decision. “You make that choice.”

“He gives us (stuff) to talk about,” Sapp said, per Bell. “I appreciate it.”

Hall of Famers Weigh In on Aaron Donald

Bell spoke with multiple other NFL greats, including Bruce Smith, who related to the idea of wanting to come out of retirement to play alongside Donald or Myles Garrett, who is the impetus for Donald’s potential decision.

Smith wished Donald “all the best,” but also noted that it would be difficult and that Donald will face some hurdles.

Ultimately, Smith said Donald stepped away “at the peak of his career,” and should not have.

“Mean” Joe Greene noted that Donald had become finely tuned and that it was difficult to envision him picking right back up where he left off after being away for such an extended period in retirement.

Like Smith, Greene’s remarks were more encouraging than skeptical, as Sapp’s were. But the Pittsburgh Steelers legend also questioned if Donald could regain his previous level.

Greene urged Donald to attend training camp, saying, “he can’t cheat his body.”

Donald has not been in camp, but he has worked out with current Rams players Braden Fiske and DesJuan Johnson. He has also utilized LA’s facilities to put himself through rigorous routines to test his mettle for a potential return.

Donald previously admitted no longer having the desire to go through all that it took to make it to game days.

Greene said of training camp reps, “You can’t fake that.”

Dallas Cowboys great Charles Haley noted that Donald was healthy when he retired, and that he suspects a potential return will indeed rely on the Rams icon’s internal desire. Haley noted injuries prevented him from considering a similar career arc.

Aaron Donald Decision Looming Over Rams

Donald’s looming decision is drawing attention around the Rams beat and the NFL at large, due to the implications.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted as much in reaction to Donald’s workout.

“At age 35 and two years removed from playing, Donald worked on his footwork with cones and ladders in a video posted by 2Tenths Speed & Agility. He flashed elements of his athleticism that once made him a three-time Defensive Player of the Year,” Atkins wrote on August 11.

“For as dominant as the Rams’ defense has been over the past week, Donald remains one more layer of fascination.

Atkins noted Johnson said it felt like Donald was “faster” and “hungrier” than before.

“Speculation of his return to the league has started with Donald working out for the Rams already and being spotted working out at the team facility,” Fox Sports wrote on August 11, ranking him 10th on a list of potential “breakthrough” players for 2026.

“Though Donald is not on an active roster, rumors regarding a potential comeback keep him in the discussion on the list.”