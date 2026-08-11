Sean McVay Gets Honest as Rams Face New Concern With Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a new concern regarding star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua has had an eventful off-season, marred by off-field issues, including an ongoing legal battle that could result in discipline from the NFL, regardless of the outcome in the court system. However, Nacua has been a full participant so far in Rams training camp.

That makes the latest development a more imminent threat

Puka Nacua Exits Practice With Apparent Injury

“The Rams took to the practice field on Tuesday for a joint session with the Dallas Cowboys. Nacua took the field as usual with his Rams teammates, but he was unable to finish, exiting early with training staff.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was also unsure of what the issue was.

“Rams WR Puka Nacua left practice with the training staff,” ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry reported on X on August 11. “Sean McVay says he has no update on what happened.”

That was the theme of the initial reporting on the situation, which looms large for a Rams team that is aiming for a Super Bowl berth this coming season and Nacua, who is looking to secure his long-term future in LA.

Puka Nacua Suffers Setback in Contract Year

Nacua, who is in a contract year, missed one game last season and has largely been durable in his career. He did, however, miss six regular season contests. During the 2024 season, his second year in the NFL.

News of Nacua’s exit from Rams training camp practice was delayed due to their joint session against the Cowboys being closed to the public.

The developments put an unfortunate spin on what was expected to be a glorified workout.

Nacua led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game last season, despite missing time. That puts an exclamation point on how impactful the former fifth-round draft pick has become in his still-young NFL career.

The off-field issues have drawn the most attention for Nacua in recent weeks and months of this offseason.

But that is not all the Rams must consider.

Nacua’s health amid a physical playing style looms as a potential detrimental factor regarding a long-term contract extension for the standout playmaker. The Rams are walking a fine line with one of the game’s most mercurial stars.

Myles Garrett “85%” During Rams Training Camp

If Nacua’s exit was not enough of a concern, the Rams are also navigating some issues with new star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

“Sean McVay said Myles Garrett didn’t participate in today’s joint practice with Cowboys because of a little bit of swelling in his knee, so Rams chose to err on side of caution by holding him out,” TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson reported on X on August 11.

“Garrett told McVay he’s at 85%, per McVay. McVay said there haven’t been any setbacks.”

Losing Nacua for an extended period would be bad enough, but losing Garrett would undue much of the Rams’ work this offseason.

Both situations remain sources of intrigue and worth monitoring for the Rams, who open up their preseason slate against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 15. Starters like Nauca were already unlikely to play. This could cement the decision for McVay.