Sean McVay Outlines Big Picture 2026 Vision Once Puka Nacua is Healthier

The Los Angeles Rams reverted back to their old, explosive self on Monday. Even putting up 28 points and 481 total yards of offense without star wide receiver Puka Nacua. But now head coach Sean McVay must reinsert him back in.

Nacua isn’t officially cleared to play from his lingering hip ailment. Yet McVay is already outlining a big picture vision with him for the rest of the 2026 season.

Except this plan involves more that Nacua.

Sean McVay Outlines Plan Moving Forward With Puka Nacua

Ram fans have gotten used to the sight of seeing Nacua lead the receiving room as a seven to 10-catch threat. McVay masterfully knows how to unleash Nacua.

But the Super Bowl winning head coach prefers to execute a diverse attack. Meaning, he still wants to spread the ball around, even if Nacua is on the field.

“I think that’s the best thing whether he’s in or not,” said McVay during a Zoom session with reporters. “I think that’s important. We have a bunch of guys that I have a lot of confidence in.”

Particularly the leading wideout from the rout of the New York Giants.

“Obviously, Davante Adams had a great night,” McVay said. “[But] I thought [tight end] Terrance Ferguson showed. [Tight end] Davis Allen made plays. [Running back] Kyren [Williams] made some plays in the pass game. [Tight end] Colby [Parkinson] had some big conversions and did a great job as part of the run surface.”

Sean McVay Doubles Down on Playing With a Diverse Attack

So McVay doesn’t want the Rams to look too predictable. Especially after acknowledging his mistakes from the San Francisco 49ers loss.

“We have so many eligibles that I have a ton of confidence in,” McVay said.

He also raved about one offensive lineman who helped spring running back Blake Corum loose on a breakout screen pass.

“It was a great job by Steve Avila and Blake on the screen when we got down in there for the last touchdown. It was a really good day,” McVay added. “I think [quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] read what the coverages dictated and got the ball there it was supposed to go.”

McVay added that returning wideout Tutu Atwell was a highlight, saying “it was a good night and we’re at our best when everybody gets involved. I think that’s what good teams do.”

What Lies Ahead Next for the Rams

Los Angeles must rise above 5,280 feet above sea level next.

LA faces AFC West champion and aspiring Super Bowl contender the Denver Broncos underneath the Sunday Night Football lights. It marks the third straight week the Rams will receive the primetime stage.

The Melbourne, Australia contest played on a Friday evening, while the Rams landed the MNF stage this past Monday. Los Angeles now plays on Sunday for the first time this season. But again, will earn one more primetime spotlight. Nacua perhaps will run out to the field for this one.

But McVay aims to unleash a “spread the ball” approach in the Rocky Mountains. With or without Nacua.