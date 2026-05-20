Ty Simpson Draws Blunt Take on ‘Unique Situation’ Amid Sean McVay’s Comments

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay garnered attention with his effusive praise for Ty Simpson, whom the organization hopes does not see the field when it matters at any point during the 2026 regular season.

Simpson’s makeup will be critical for the young passer in that regard. That is part of what drew McVay and the Rams to him.

Still, McVay acknowledged that there is risk baked into the Rams’ plan.

Ty Simpson Draws Fitting Projection Amid ‘Unique Situation’ With Rams

ESPN’s Mike Clay projected Simpson to finish third among “an extremely low-impact QB class” in terms of the impact they are expected to make as rookies.

Clay believes that there is a chance “we will see zero rookie starters in Week 1.”

“Simpson (the No. 13 pick) is a unique situation, similar to Jordan Love in 2020, in which he was very clearly selected as a developmental player,” Clay wrote on May 19. “Simpson won’t see the field much in 2026 unless Matthew Stafford gets injured or is rested.”

Clay has Simpson down for a final line of 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions. It would presumably come in mop-up duty, with zero projected starts.

Clay projected No. 1 pick and Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza as the top rookie.

However, he also projected third-round pick (65th overall) Carson Beck of the Rams’ NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, to finish ahead of Simpson next season. In either case, that speaks volumes about the Rams’ QB situation.

With Stafford, the reigning MVP, in tow, the Rams can and plan to afford to bring Simpson along slowly, just like the Green Bay Packers did with Love.

LA can only hope their decision turns out as the Packers’ did with Love and Aaron Rodgers.

Sean McVay Raves About Ty Simpson

McVay fielded a question about the Rams’ decision to select Simpson, despite having Stafford coming off an MVP season and hinting at playing beyond 2026. He noted that there were “some really good players” available for the Rams with the 13th overall pick.

“But you also say, ‘There’s this is a guy that’– based on the film and some of the vetting that Les [Snead] and his group did–you project this guy to whenever Matthew decides [to retire], potentially be a starting caliber quarterback,” McVay said during an appearance on the May 19 episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

“You like the body of work because of the way he was asked to play the position.”

McVay acknowledged, “Is it a short sample size? Yeah, it is. But it’s easier to evaluate that short sample size because you’re evaluating all parts of [his game].”

McVay cited Simpson’s varying dropbacks, the coverages he faced, how he operated Alabama’s offense, and the even finer nuances of his game that should translate to the NFL level, albeit in due time, like playing off-schedule.

He also noted that Simpson sat and waited for his opportunity with the Crimson Tide.

“I like that it wasn’t easy. I like that he had to wait his time at Alabama,” McVay said. “The easy thing, especially nowadays, [he] would have been able to run away.”

Sean McVay Gets Real About Draft Decision

McVay name-dropped Makai Lemon and Kenyon Sadiq when discussing weighing a skill player versus a backup QB. That is what the Rams hope Simpson is this season and for as long as Stafford plays.

“If you told me that drafting that guy would have ensured that we’re going to show up at SoFi on February 14th next year and get a chance to play for a world title, I say, ‘Sign me up.’ We’re taking that guy,” McVay said. “But it doesn’t work that way. And so, man, I’m hopeful Matthew plays as long as he can.

“I don’t take for granted how lucky I am.”

McVay and the Rams have embraced the year-to-year approach with Stafford. However, the Rams also believe they have insulated themselves with Simpson before it becomes necessary.