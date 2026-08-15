Rams Get Cold Truth About Aaron Donald Comeback Before Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have essentially rolled out the red carpet for Aaron Donald, but the 10-time Pro Bowler has yet to reward their efforts with any sort of finality.

That is, at least publicly.

The radio silence around Donald and his decision on whether he will come out of retirement and rejoin the Rams–and specifically, Myles Garrett on the defensive line–has left head coach Sean McVay and Co. facing a potentially ominous reality.

Silence on Aaron Donald Looms Large Over Rams

McVay has made it clear that he and the Rams want Donald back, and that they will welcome him with open arms if he returns. However, they have also said they will not push him to make a decision, one way or another.

That much appears to be quite true, with the anticipated timeline for a decision from the two-time Defensive Player of the Year coming and going.

Still, there is no answer, a fact that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes is meaningful.

“It still seems inevitable that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will emerge from two years of retirement to play alongside Myles Garrett. But there has still been no announcement from Donald, which strongly suggests he has still not made a final decision,” he wrote on August 15.

“His target has been shifting. It went from early this week (Monday-ish) to late this week (Friday-ish). Now that the weekend has arrived, Donald has yet to make a decision.”

Florio noted that Donald is running out of time to test himself in a game setting by Week 1.

“Until Donald decides to return, there’s a chance Donald won’tFlorio wrote, adding, “At some point, the absence of a decision will become a decision, as it relates to Week 1 and, perhaps, Week 2 and beyond.”

The thing is, even with all of the grace the Rams are giving Donald, the time allowed for him to do so is indeed finite.

Rams History Looms Large Amid Firm Deadline

Florio explained why the Rams will need an answer from Donald before his inaction in that regard becomes the decision.

“Donald could, if he chooses, let it ride all the way until the Tuesday after Week 13, the deadline for reinstatement from the reserve/retired list,” Florio wrote. “Which would get him on the field just in time for the first of two showdowns with the Seahawks, in Week 15.”

It is important to note that Donald’s potential debut could still be delayed.

The Rams allowed safety Eric Weddle to come back for their playoff run to the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

However, because Weddle was a free agent and not on a team’s reserve list, he was able to circumvent the process, which Donald must abide by if he wants to follow a similar path back to the Rams.

This was a point of discussion during previous speculation around Donald.

His $95 million contract expired in 2025, but it remains a factor in his potential return, with Florio noting the common talking point of compensation amid a reported $30 million salary.

Aaron Donald Posts New Workout Video After Myles Garrett’s Comments

As if Donald has not drummed up enough buzz about his potential return to the Rams, he shared a new video of himself working out at the Rams’ facilities on Friday.

“Legacy is built in the reps,” Donald Legacy Defined posted on Instagram on August 14.

This comes amid recent comments from Garrett that he and Donald speak “every three or four days” and the Rams great’s recent workout session in LA at the team’s facilities with current players Braden Fiske and DesJuan Johnson.

If Donald is not coming back to the Rams for the 2026 season, he is certainly going to tremendous lengths to find that out.