Hi, Subscriber

Rams Rising Star Warned Before Divisional Playoff Showdown With Eagles

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Jared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before facing the Dallas Cowboys.

No love has been lost between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and rising star rookie Jared Verse is embracing the “hate.”

Verse, the No. 19 overall pick of the 2024 draft, expressed his dislike for Eagles fans in no uncertain terms, going so far as to say the mere sight of their colors invokes negative emotions in him.

Eagles players Saquon Barkley and Darius Slay have weighed in.

Slay’s message included potential foreshadowing of projectiles being hurled onto the Rams’ sideline during the contest. However, he also had an understanding view of Verse’s comments.

“S***, he ain’t the first one. He ain’t the first person that hate Eagles fans. It’s a lotta folks that don’t like Eagles fans. It’s some people that played for the Eagles [who] don’t even like Eagles fans. And so that’s just what comes with the sport. So I mean, that’s cool,” Slay said Friday.

“I think Eagles fans are fired up regardless. I don’t think they … even have to say another word. And if it’s snow out there, I wouldn’t be surprised if snowballs get thrown on his sideline, you know what I’m saying? Somebody just throwing balls at him. So that angle, it might feel like it’ll up it a notch. But they go off already … It’s playoff time. They already loud.”

Barkley simply said Verse’s comments were unwise.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia,” Barkley told reporters on January 17. “I’ve been on the other side, and even if I felt some type of way, [I] probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans seen that comment. It was already gonna be loud and rocking, so just only gonna add to it.”

Rams LB Jared Verse Points Finger as Eagles Fans React to ‘Hate’ Comments

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

GettyJared Verse #8 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after beating the Seattle Seahawks.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told the LA Times’ John Clark on January 16. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. I actually genuinely get hot.”

According to Verse, it all stems from the Rams’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles – in LA – in which Philly fans had harsh words for the Berwick, Pennsylvania native.

“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” Verse said. “Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

“If Jared Verse found Eagles fans annoying while playing in Los Angeles, just wait until he hears from them when he’s actually playing in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Sports Network’s Anthony DiBona posted on X on January 17 in reaction to Verse’s comments.

“If Jared Verse thinks Eagles fans are nasty,” the Eagles Fan Central handle posted on X on January 17, “wait until he sees the offensive line he gets to face on Sunday.”

“Give Jared Verse hell when he steps foot into the Linc,” a fan posted on X on Friday.

“This is not going to work out well for Los Angeles Rams rookie LB Jared Verse,” the Sports Radio 94WIP handle posted along with a graphic of Verse and the incendiary remarks about Eagles fans.

Jared Verse Looking to Limit Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams

GettySaquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Verse and the Rams tied an NFL playoff record with 9 sacks on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in the NFC Wild Card. If they want to have the same opportunities against Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, they must limit Barkley.

Barkley rushed for a career-high 255 yards in that game, but Verse said he had opportunities to bring the Pro Bowl back down.

“I just didn’t take advantage of them,” Verse told Clark. “I left my feet.”

The Rams will need a collective effort. During the regular season, they ranked 22nd against the run. They have allowed opponents over 100 rushing yards in their last three outings, including the win over the Vikings.

They are 2-1 in those games, but as Hurts told reporters on January 15, Barkley is a “special player.”

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Royce Freeman's headshot R. Freeman
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Nikola Kalinic's headshot N. Kalinic
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Kevin Strong's headshot K. Strong
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Rams Rising Star Warned Before Divisional Playoff Showdown With Eagles

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x