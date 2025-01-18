Rams Rising Star Warned Before Divisional Playoff Showdown With Eagles

No love has been lost between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and rising star rookie Jared Verse is embracing the “hate.”

Verse, the No. 19 overall pick of the 2024 draft, expressed his dislike for Eagles fans in no uncertain terms, going so far as to say the mere sight of their colors invokes negative emotions in him.

Eagles players Saquon Barkley and Darius Slay have weighed in.

Slay’s message included potential foreshadowing of projectiles being hurled onto the Rams’ sideline during the contest. However, he also had an understanding view of Verse’s comments.

“S***, he ain’t the first one. He ain’t the first person that hate Eagles fans. It’s a lotta folks that don’t like Eagles fans. It’s some people that played for the Eagles [who] don’t even like Eagles fans. And so that’s just what comes with the sport. So I mean, that’s cool,” Slay said Friday.

“I think Eagles fans are fired up regardless. I don’t think they … even have to say another word. And if it’s snow out there, I wouldn’t be surprised if snowballs get thrown on his sideline, you know what I’m saying? Somebody just throwing balls at him. So that angle, it might feel like it’ll up it a notch. But they go off already … It’s playoff time. They already loud.”

Jared Verse’s comments aside, Darius Slay is predicting some snowball tossing at the Linc Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mR7ZixKEmZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 17, 2025

Barkley simply said Verse’s comments were unwise.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia,” Barkley told reporters on January 17. “I’ve been on the other side, and even if I felt some type of way, [I] probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans seen that comment. It was already gonna be loud and rocking, so just only gonna add to it.”

Rams LB Jared Verse Points Finger as Eagles Fans React to ‘Hate’ Comments

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse told the LA Times’ John Clark on January 16. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. I actually genuinely get hot.”

According to Verse, it all stems from the Rams’ Week 12 loss to the Eagles – in LA – in which Philly fans had harsh words for the Berwick, Pennsylvania native.

“I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em,” Verse said. “Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

“If Jared Verse found Eagles fans annoying while playing in Los Angeles, just wait until he hears from them when he’s actually playing in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Sports Network’s Anthony DiBona posted on X on January 17 in reaction to Verse’s comments.

If Jared Verse found Eagles fans annoying while playing in Los Angeles, just wait until he hears from them when he’s actually playing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/ywHyDuVIH0 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) January 17, 2025

“If Jared Verse thinks Eagles fans are nasty,” the Eagles Fan Central handle posted on X on January 17, “wait until he sees the offensive line he gets to face on Sunday.”

If Jared Verse thinks Eagles fans are nasty, wait until he sees the offensive line he gets to face on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Y7YIVssMIp — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) January 17, 2025

“Give Jared Verse hell when he steps foot into the Linc,” a fan posted on X on Friday.

Give Jared Verse hell when he steps foot into the Linc — 1k Watts ♚ (@1k_Watts) January 17, 2025

“This is not going to work out well for Los Angeles Rams rookie LB Jared Verse,” the Sports Radio 94WIP handle posted along with a graphic of Verse and the incendiary remarks about Eagles fans.

Jared Verse Looking to Limit Saquon Barkley

Verse and the Rams tied an NFL playoff record with 9 sacks on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in the NFC Wild Card. If they want to have the same opportunities against Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, they must limit Barkley.

Barkley rushed for a career-high 255 yards in that game, but Verse said he had opportunities to bring the Pro Bowl back down.

.@saquon's performance against the Rams earlier this season was absolute cinema 🎬 📺: #LARvsPHI – Sunday 3pm ET on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/SYxJNSJxef — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2025

“I just didn’t take advantage of them,” Verse told Clark. “I left my feet.”

The Rams will need a collective effort. During the regular season, they ranked 22nd against the run. They have allowed opponents over 100 rushing yards in their last three outings, including the win over the Vikings.

They are 2-1 in those games, but as Hurts told reporters on January 15, Barkley is a “special player.”