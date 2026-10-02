Rams Cut Ties With Fourth-Year Wide Receiver After Blunt Message

The Los Angeles Rams have moved on from Xavier Smith.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the team posted on their official X handle on October 2. “Waived, No Recall WR Xavier Smith.”

The move comes on the heels of strong comments from Rams special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, in which the former safety delivered a blunt reality check about Smith’s performance but also expressed confidence in the fourth-year pro.

The decision sparked strong reactions both to the move and to Ventrone’s comments.

“I would say, overall, he’s been inconsistent. We need to do a better job of tracking the ball, judging the ball, fielding the ball when necessary, not fielding it in other situations. He knows that, and hopefully we’ll get the improvements that we need in that area,” Ventrone told reporters on October 1, saying there were “no” thoughts of replacing Smith.

“We have a lot of trust in X. I really do. He’s put in a lot of time and effort in training camp, then, obviously, moving into the season. I think that he’ll do the necessary things to be able to sustain at that position for us.”

Xavier Smith Roster Move Sparks Odell Beckham Speculation

“Everybody was so focused on Bubba Ventrone saying that they weren’t planning on making a change at punt returner, they looked over him saying that Xavier Smith had been inconsistent,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak posted on X.

“Rams don’t publicly throw their players under the bus. 85% of what they say is coach speak.”

Downtown Rams host Jake Oliver Ellenbogen posted in reaction to the news, “#Rams moving off of Xavier Smith is fascinating because he played 38 offensive snaps in addition to the special teams returner role on Sunday night. Dean Connors could take over, the Rams may also look at Brennan Presley, Jordan Whittington or Alex Bachman.

“Don’t be surprised if Odell Beckham Jr. ends up replacing him on the roster FWIW. I find the timing interesting.”

Beckham secured his release from the New York Giants this week in a mutual decision.