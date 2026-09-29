Rams Get Good News on Possible Deal With $99 Million Super Bowl Champion

Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams might be in luck, despite their 1-2 start, specifically when it comes to a potential deal with veteran wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams are dealing with uncertainty at the wide receiver position. Star Puka Nacua is working his way back from hip and, really–according to him–groin injuries.

Beckham, most recently a member of the Giants, is now a free agent.

“Sources: The #Giants are releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X on September 29. “OBJ has not been featured much despite earning a spot on the team, and the sides decided a mutual parting was best for everyone. This gives him an opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation, where his talents can be better utilized.”

The Giants are navigating some tumult. They lost starting quarterback and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury. Dart suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Rams. They also acquired 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings.

For Beckham, this is an opportunity to latch on elsewhere.

“My understanding is Odell Beckham Jr. will not be returning to the #Giants’ practice squad either,” Schultz added in a follow-up post.

“It’s all love between OBJ and the Giants organization, but the hope is that he can find a better situation where he’ll have an opportunity to play. The fact that he earned a roster spot this summer should help him get another shot.”

Beckham has 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns on 575 receptions in his career.

He has also earned more than $99 million in his career, so he can afford to be as patient as necessary to find the proper fit for his next NFL home.

Odell Beckham Jr’s Interest in Rams Unquestioned

Beckham’s friend and former teammate Jarvis Landry spoke candidly about the Rams Super Bowl champion’s interest in returning to LA.

“I think Odell would definitely be down to make the return and to run it back, especially with Aaron Donald [back],” Landry told Adams on “Up & Adams” on September 25, noting Beckham and Donald’s on-field interaction during pre-game warm-ups.

But Beckham has also raved about his time with the Rams under McVay.

“I got to go back with McVay. Take me home. Call a family. Tell them there’s a No. 7 jersey that we need to unretire for a year, a couple games. I need that back,” Beckham said on “The Pivot” podcast in October 2025.

“My favorite coach that I’ve had all my life was my high school coach, and it’s because he taught me how to be a man. He was firm on me, but he also prepped me for football. There’s nothing like being prepared to play a game instead of going into it, kind of, wishing for, hoping for whatever, and McVay was that person.”

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For his part, McVay has been complimentary of Beckham in the past. At the same time, the Rams have had multiple opportunities to bring the three-time Pro Bowler back and have not.

Nacua’s injury is not believed to be a long-term issue.

That just further diminishes the Rams’ need to bring in more help. However, it does not completely eliminate it. Nacua’s playing style and injury history are well documented, as are Davante Adams’. The Rams also lack proven depth behind them.

Counting on Beckham amid injury concerns would be ironic. Still, the Rams would have another member of that 2021 Super Bowl team back in the mix.