Rams Beat Out Bills Interest With Godfather Offer in Blockbuster Trade

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead’s aggressiveness paid off, with the seasoned executive securing Myles Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns amid some notable competition.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on the “other suitor” in his Substack, “The Sweep.”

“The Rams were the only team the Browns negotiated with before trading Garrett,” Pelissero wrote on September 9.

“But sources say another team called Cleveland on the day the trade leaked: The Bills, who had checked in periodically on Garrett’s availability for the better part of two years. Previously, the answer had always been the same: Myles Garrett is not available. Even if the Bills would’ve matched the draft pick compensation in the Rams’ trade package—and talks never got there—they couldn’t offer to trade a young edge player on a rookie contract such as Verse, whose inclusion in the deal was pivotal in getting the Browns to relent and move the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.”

Despite the Bills’ interest over the years, the Rams (notably, not an AFC team) got the top-ranked player in the NFL this coming season, at least according to the 2026 Top 100 Players list.

However, they certainly paid a steep price with their godfather offer.

Rams GM Les Snead Persistent, Aggressive in Myles Garrett Trade

Here is a refresher of what the Rams surrendered to the Browns to land the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, including 2024 first-round pick (19th overall) and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse:

Rams get:

Myles Garrett

Browns get:

Jared Verse

2027 first-round pick

2028 second-round pick

2029 third-round pick

Losing Verse stings, but the true cost of the trade has yet to be realized.

The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL under head coach Sean McVay. So, there is little reason to expect a collapse with him at the helm.

Los Angeles will have to move on from starting quarterback Matthew Stafford eventually, though, and his heir apparent, rookie 13th overall draft pick Ty Simpson, is obviously unproven at the NFL level.

Snead has left the Rams light on draft capital, but they have a loaded roster, Garrett included.

Former Agent Expects Rams to Change Plans With 2-Time DPOY

The Rams also took on Garrett’s four-year, $160 million contract. The two sides also revised Garrett’s contract after the trade.

“Myles Garrett signed a 5-year, $208.2 million restructured contract with the #Rams that includes $37M fully guaranteed in 2026, & $99M through the 2028 season,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti reported on X in June, noting, “The deal includes a signing bonus, 8 option bonuses, & 8 void years for cap purposes.”

Former sports agent Joel Corry believes another revision could be coming.

“Given the market for elite pass rushers has changed dramatically since Garrett became the NFL’s first $40 million per year non-quarterback in March 2025, it wouldn’t be surprising for his deal to be renegotiated as early as next year,” Corry wrote for CBS Sports on September 5.

Garrett’s deal now ranks fourth in total value, sixth in average salary, and fourth in both total and fully guaranteed money.

Garrett, who battled a knee injury during training camp.

However, McVay said Garrett will play in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, setting the stage to pay off the Rams’ investment immediately. That is the first step to what Garrett and the Rams hope is a journey to a Super Bowl win this season.