Rams Expected to Pass on Potential Trade Opportunity After $88 Million Plan

The Los Angeles Rams have not gone an entire draft cycle without making a trade since the 2015 season. That was Rams general manager Les Snead’s fourth season on the job, and his third with final say on the personnel.

The Rams could repeat their 2015 draft performance this offseason after spending $88.2 million in free agency, per Spotrac.

ESPN’s Matt Miller relayed that expectation from an anonymous scout.

“Offensive tackle, cornerback and linebacker rank as the Rams’ biggest needs early in the draft. A rival scout I talked to didn’t expect Los Angeles to be active on the trade front, predicting that the team would use each of its eight picks because ‘they need young bodies,’” Miller wrote on April 10. “The scout also added: ‘They’ll be patient and draft a ready-made player from a big conference.”

The Rams have made 60 trades since the 2015 season as of April 11, including four in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

Many of those deals have occurred during the draft.

CB, LB & OT Top Rams’ Draft Needs Amid Trade History

The Rams made two of those trades, both of which happened outside of the draft, to acquire new quarterbacks. They traded with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick to select Jared Goff in 2016.

The Rams traded Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford in 2021, leading to a Super Bowl in that season.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop does not expect the Rams to prioritize QBs in the 2025 draft.

“Coach Sean McVay said it’s ‘unlikely’ that happens in the first round,” Barshop wrote in the report with Miller. “McVay said he feels ‘good’ about the Rams’ quarterback room — Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett — but acknowledged the team is aware that Stafford could choose to retire sooner rather than later.”

Barshop also points to Snead’s comments on Stafford and the Rams’ outlook on quarterback this offseason.

Barshop also pointed to several other spots, particularly on the defense, that LA could target.

“The top of the Rams’ roster doesn’t have many glaring holes after free agency, but they’ll need to add depth through the draft. Although the starting cornerbacks return, Los Angeles’ pass defense ranked 26th in the NFL this past season. The Rams could also add at inside linebacker,” Barshop wrote in an article from April 1.

“Although the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year deal, they could draft their right tackle of the future with Rob Havenstein entering the last year of his contract.”

Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw Floated as Draft Option for Rams

ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected the Rams to select former Tulane CB Caleb Ransaw if they pass on the position in the first round of the draft, possibly with a trade out.

“The Rams need to draft players who are ready to play right away,” Reid wrote with Barshop on April 1. “Ransaw is an athletic plug-and-play option. He has gained experience at multiple secondary spots and has the potential to play on the perimeter or even transition to safety.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked as CB15 and outside of his top 100 prospects in the draft, pegging him for a fourth or fifth-round selection.

“A one-year starter at Tulane, Ransaw played the ‘Spur’ nickel position in defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato’s 4-2-5 base scheme. He was an outside cornerback as a sophomore at Troy before moving inside as a junior and senior, and he also can function as a linebacker when working down in the box,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Ransaw has the speed and movement skills to man up or drop and choke passing lanes. He is dependable in the run game and won’t get beaten by athleticism in space. Overall, Ransaw doesn’t have the resume of a playmaker, but his natural explosion and tackling skills are qualities NFL teams will put to use on special teams. Ransaw can provide depth in the secondary, too. His inside/outside experience will smooth his NFL transition.”