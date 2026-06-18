Rams Get Strong Message About Potential Deal for Former Steelers Draft Pick

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has been aggressive with building out their roster this offseason, but they have been less so when it comes to addressing the respective situations of players like Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila.

Dotson is heading into his fourth season with the Rams, making his tenure in LA longer than his stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How much longer it lasts, though, remains largely up to the Rams.

Rams Urged to ‘Extend’ Kevin Dotson and/or Steve Avila

The Rams’ pending decision on Dotson, who has become a favorite of the fans and coaching staff, could be directly related to his fellow starting guard, Avila. Both are in the final year of their respective contracts.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz broke down how the Rams must way proven production against long-term projections, arguing that “it would be a lot easier” replacing one guard rather than two.

“Given where the Rams are in their developmental cycle, it probably makes more sense to extend Dotson, who has better metrics than left guard Steve Avila. If the Rams are more concerned with setting up the position long term, then they should extend the 27-year-old Avila rather than the 30-year-old Dotson,” Schatz wrote on June 18.

“If they extend them both, they could extend Avila for longer.”

Dotson was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2020, taken 135th overall. He made 30 starts in 39 games for Pittsburgh.

The Rams acquired Dotson in a trade with the Steelers during the 2023 offseason. He has since started all 45 games in which he has played. Dotson was also a featured part of the Rams’ celebrated schedule release video.

The Rams drafted Avila, taking him in the second round in 2023 with the 36th overall selection.

Avila has started 40 of 42 games, and he has even worked at center for the Rams during the 2024 offseason.

Dotson, who turns 30 in September is on a three-year, $48 million contract. Spotrac projected his market value at $58.3 million over three years. Avila is still on his four-year, $9.2 million rookie-scale deal and has a projected market value of $54.2 million over four years.

Rams Rookie Could Warrant Extended Look

The Rams’ looming decisions on Avila and Dotson could lead to rookie third-rounder (No. 93 overall) Keagen Trost receiving an extended look during training camp when the Rams reconvene in late July.

“He has a broad, proportional build and plays with good body control/firmness through contact,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft. “Pro edge speed could push him inside to guard, where his tackle experience and ability to play in gap or zone scheme are differentiators. Position versatility, toughness and a ready-made frame give Trost a chance to eventually become a starter.”

The Rams selected Trost just ahead of the fourth round, where Zierlein projected the offensive lineman would come off the board.

That could be a signal of how high they are on him.

Some view Trost as an option to replace embattled starting tackle Alaric Jackson, or even Warren McClendon if the Rams want to move him from right to left. At any rate, Trost–who can also play center–figures to be a player to watch in training camp.