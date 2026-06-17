Rams Get Strong Words From Rival Executives Over Myles Garrett Trade

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has been widely praised for their blockbuster trade netting Myles Garrett, which could also draw Aaron Donald out of retirement, after their deal for Trent McDuffie this offseason.

However, an ominous reality check looms large over the deal between the Rams and Browns for the All-World pass rusher.

The Rams must accomplish their ultimate goal sooner rather than later.

Rams Get Telling Feedback About Myles Garrett Trade

The Rams’ trade for Garrett landed among ESPN’s list of the “best” moves of the 2026 offseason.

Few have panned the deal, “largely because of where both teams are in their roster-building process,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on June 16, with one unnamed NFC executive saying Donald’s potential unretirement to rejoin the Rams would make the trade “even better.”

There are questions about the long-term implications, though.

“Many executives feel that if the Browns were compelled to trade a player of Garrett’s caliber, Cleveland probably got out at the right time, Fowler wrote.

Garrett is under contract through 2030, with a four-year, $160 million contract extension set to begin in 2027. He turns 31 in December and is entering Year 10. Garrett has missed one game or fewer in each of the past five seasons. However, injuries were a concern early in his career.

Still, the Rams made the Browns an offer they could not refuse.

According to Fowler, the Browns viewed the first, second, and third-round picks (one each, spread over the next three years) and Jared Verse as “three first-round picks in overall value.”

“The Browns understood that even though the roster has pieces, it’s not a finished product and is still without a long-term solution at quarterback,” an unnamed NFC scout said, per Fowler. “It was a good understanding of where they sit”

The Rams need a Super Bowl to justify the cost of Garrett and the implications for the future.

Defending Champs Stand in Rams’ Way

In comments made to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, another unnamed exec lauded the Rams for adding Garrett. The exec said that their aggressive approach is how teams should build around aging quarterbacks like reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

Another executive said they believe the move “puts them over the top.”

Coaches had slightly different views. Two of the three Howe spoke with echoed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s sentiments about crowning a favorite in the offseason.

A third coach praised trading for McDuffie and signing his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson. That coach said those moves will be more impactful than the trade for Garrett. LA’s aggression comes amid their arms race with the Seattle Seahawks.

“You have to be at your best to compete and make the playoffs in (the NFC West),” the first executive Howe spoke with said. “You’ve got really good front offices in terms of aggressiveness and acquiring players, three of the best coaches in the NFL. If you’re not on it, you’re going to get left behind.”

The Seahawks beat the Rams two out of three times en route to the Super Bowl.

That includes back-to-back wins in primetime in the regular season and in the NFC Championship Game. Howe suspects Seattle will be even better in 2026.