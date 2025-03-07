Expected Change in Plans Good News for Cooper Kupp as Rams Seek Trade

Cooper Kupp announced that the Los Angeles Rams planned to trade him during the 2025 offseason. That decision was not universally welcomed within the organization, and the likely reason for this is becoming increasingly clear.

Kupp was already facing a quiet trade market.

With more trade candidates emerging – and free agency and the draft on the horizon – the Rams might have to adjust their sights for Kupp.

“It seems to me more likely than not that it’s headed for a release. Someone could trade for him. This could happen. It could literally happen as I’m talking. But that’s what it seems,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on March 6.

“For Cooper Kupp, he’s not going to make $20 million anyway. So him being free is really not a terrible thing at all. He’s a veteran receiver, he’s got plenty left. He’s not going to be that expensive, he’s already made money, he’s won at the highest level. This could be somewhat a great free agent acquisition. I just – I would be surprised if it ended up in a trade. I’ll say that.”

Kupp is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. His cap hit for 2025 is $27.8 million, but $7.8 million is from a roster bonus. Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $51.7 million in space.

That number figures to change once the final tweaks to Matthew Stafford’s contract are reported.

Kupp said the Rams would look to trade him to a competitive environment. A reduced cost to acquire the veteran could make him appealing to more suitors.

Releasing Cooper Kupp Could Be Rams’ Best Option

“The Rams have been very open, Cooper Kupp’s been very open about him being available for a trade,” Rapoport said. “They could eat some of the salary, make a more palatable trade. The question is, would somebody still want to trade for him?

“Then for them [the Rams], is it worth paying that $7.5 million versus the draft pick that they would get in the event they trade him?”

Rams general manager Les Snead suggested Kupp’s return remains unlikely.

“There’s a scenario [where Kupp returns to LA]. But when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” Snead told reporters on March 5. “I don’t want to tell you, ‘No,’ today and then next week he’s a Ram, you see what I mean? But you see what we’re trying to do, we’re working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed similar sentiments about Kupp’s future.

“I would never speak in absolutes,” McVay told reporters on March 3. “But I do think let’s gather all the information, we’ll take it a day at a time, and we’ll kind of see what the next steps entail.”

Cooper Kupp Projected Value: 2-Years, $21M

Kupp has earned $93.5 million in his career. But he should have plenty of suitors if he makes it to free agency, which could drive up his price tag. Spotrac projects Kupp could command a two-year, $21.9 million contract.

That is roughly an $11 million annual salary and less than half his current rate.

Kupp has had a prolific run with the Rams, including All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Offensive Player of the Year, the receiving triple crown, and Super Bowl MVP and championship.

Play

Kupp, who turns 32 in June, caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season. He also made big plays during the playoffs. His next team will land a highly motivated player.