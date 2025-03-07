Hi, Subscriber

Expected Change in Plans Good News for Cooper Kupp as Rams Seek Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after facing the Seattle Seahawks.

Cooper Kupp announced that the Los Angeles Rams planned to trade him during the 2025 offseason. That decision was not universally welcomed within the organization, and the likely reason for this is becoming increasingly clear.

Kupp was already facing a quiet trade market.

With more trade candidates emerging – and free agency and the draft on the horizon – the Rams might have to adjust their sights for Kupp.

“It seems to me more likely than not that it’s headed for a release. Someone could trade for him. This could happen. It could literally happen as I’m talking. But that’s what it seems,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on March 6.

“For Cooper Kupp, he’s not going to make $20 million anyway. So him being free is really not a terrible thing at all. He’s a veteran receiver, he’s got plenty left. He’s not going to be that expensive, he’s already made money, he’s won at the highest level. This could be somewhat a great free agent acquisition. I just – I would be surprised if it ended up in a trade. I’ll say that.”

Kupp is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. His cap hit for 2025 is $27.8 million, but $7.8 million is from a roster bonus. Over The Cap projects the Rams will have $51.7 million in space.

That number figures to change once the final tweaks to Matthew Stafford’s contract are reported.

Kupp said the Rams would look to trade him to a competitive environment. A reduced cost to acquire the veteran could make him appealing to more suitors.

Releasing Cooper Kupp Could Be Rams’ Best Option

Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead at Rams training facility.

“The Rams have been very open, Cooper Kupp’s been very open about him being available for a trade,” Rapoport said. “They could eat some of the salary, make a more palatable trade. The question is, would somebody still want to trade for him?

“Then for them [the Rams], is it worth paying that $7.5 million versus the draft pick that they would get in the event they trade him?”

Rams general manager Les Snead suggested Kupp’s return remains unlikely.

“There’s a scenario [where Kupp returns to LA]. But when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” Snead told reporters on March 5. “I don’t want to tell you, ‘No,’ today and then next week he’s a Ram, you see what I mean? But you see what we’re trying to do, we’re working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed similar sentiments about Kupp’s future.

“I would never speak in absolutes,” McVay told reporters on March 3. “But I do think let’s gather all the information, we’ll take it a day at a time, and we’ll kind of see what the next steps entail.”

Cooper Kupp Projected Value: 2-Years, $21M

Cooper Kupp, Denver Broncos

GettyCooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Kupp has earned $93.5 million in his career. But he should have plenty of suitors if he makes it to free agency, which could drive up his price tag. Spotrac projects Kupp could command a two-year, $21.9 million contract.

That is roughly an $11 million annual salary and less than half his current rate.

Kupp has had a prolific run with the Rams, including All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Offensive Player of the Year, the receiving triple crown, and Super Bowl MVP and championship.

Kupp, who turns  32 in June, caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season. He also made big plays during the playoffs. His next team will land a highly motivated player.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, , ,

Los Angeles Rams Players

Davis Allen's headshot D. Allen
AJ Arcuri's headshot A. Arcuri
Tutu Atwell's headshot T. Atwell
Steve Avila's headshot S. Avila
Stetson Bennett's headshot S. Bennett
Bobby Brown's headshot B. Brown
Quintez Cephus's headshot Q. Cephus
Blake Corum's headshot B. Corum
Kamren Curl's headshot K. Curl
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Justin Dedich's headshot J. Dedich
Kevin Dotson's headshot K. Dotson
Cobie Durant's headshot C. Durant
Ethan Evans's headshot E. Evans
Tony Fields's headshot T. Fields
Braden Fiske's headshot B. Fiske
Emmanuel Forbes's headshot E. Forbes
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Jimmy Garoppolo's headshot J. Garoppolo
A.J. Green's headshot A. Green
Nick Hampton's headshot N. Hampton
Rob Havenstein's headshot R. Havenstein
Jack Heflin's headshot J. Heflin
Tyler Higbee's headshot T. Higbee
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Jake Hummel's headshot J. Hummel
Tanner Ingle's headshot T. Ingle
Brennan Jackson's headshot B. Jackson
Alaric Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Desjuan Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
John Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Shaun Jolly's headshot S. Jolly
Joshua Karty's headshot J. Karty
Derion Kendrick's headshot D. Kendrick
Kamren Kinchens's headshot K. Kinchens
Cooper Kupp's headshot C. Kupp
Quentin Lake's headshot Q. Lake
Cam Lampkin's headshot C. Lampkin
KT Leveston's headshot K. Leveston
Beaux Limmer's headshot B. Limmer
Hunter Long's headshot H. Long
Warren McClendon's headshot W. McClendon
Jaylen McCollough's headshot J. McCollough
Conor McDermott's headshot C. McDermott
Dylan McMahon's headshot D. McMahon
Larrell Murchison's headshot L. Murchison
Puka Nacua's headshot P. Nacua
Eli Neal's headshot E. Neal
Joe Noteboom's headshot J. Noteboom
David Olajiga's headshot D. Olajiga
Colby Parkinson's headshot C. Parkinson
Troy Reeder's headshot T. Reeder
Ronnie Rivers's headshot R. Rivers
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Christian Rozeboom's headshot C. Rozeboom
Cody Schrader's headshot C. Schrader
Xavier Smith's headshot X. Smith
Omar Speights's headshot O. Speights
Matthew Stafford's headshot M. Stafford
Drake Stoops's headshot D. Stoops
Keir Thomas's headshot K. Thomas
Kobie Turner's headshot K. Turner
Jared Verse's headshot J. Verse
Josh Wallace's headshot J. Wallace
Alex Ward's headshot A. Ward
Jordan Whittington's headshot J. Whittington
Kyren Williams's headshot K. Williams
Darious Williams's headshot D. Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon's headshot A. Witherspoon
Charles Woods's headshot C. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Expected Change in Plans Good News for Cooper Kupp as Rams Seek Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x