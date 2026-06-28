Matthew Stafford Gets Strong Words as Rams Face ‘Biggest Question’

The good news continues to roll in for Matthew Stafford, with the Los Angeles Rams’ franchise quarterback coming off winning the Most Valuable Player award in 2025 and a contract extension this offseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Detroit Lions and three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2025.

He could add another piece of hardware to his resume because of it.

Rams’ Matthew Stafford Up for Another Award

Stafford is one of four players up for Best NFL Player at the 2026 ESPY Awards, along with Los Angeles Rams teammate Myles Garrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, and MVP runner-up Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the only one of the three insiders serving as panelists to select Stafford.

Fowler even acknowledged giving in to the inherent “bias” around the position.

“I’m going to actually show a little bit of quarterback bias here. I’m going Matthew Stafford, at least for 2025, was the very best player in the NFL. There’s a slope there, because quarterback’s probably the hardest position. Matthew Stafford mastered it. It wasn’t close. You talk to coaches and scouts around the league that said he was operating on a different level,” Fowler said on ESPN’s 2026 ESPYs special on June 27.

“I know the MVP vote was close with Drake Maye, but Stafford established himself. There are only three guys that have at least 45 touchdown passes and less than 10 interceptions. It’s Tom Brady, it’s Aaron Rodgers, it’s Matthew Stafford. It’s a pretty good class.”

Brady, who is firmly in the discussion, if not leading it, for the greatest to play the position in NFL history, recently reaffirmed his stance that Rodgers is the most talented thrower of the football.

Stafford’s place among them is cemented, even if the Rams star is omitted from those talks.

Rams’ QB Situation Solidified for Years to Come

Stafford is entering his sixth season with the Rams and received words of encouragement from Drew Brees about playing into his 40s.

Even if he does not, the Rams have planned for their future, drafting Ty Simpson 13th overall in 2026. However, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop called the question of when Simpson will take over for Stafford the “biggest” one left for the Rams.

Stafford is under contract through 2027, but his talks with Brees and Brady could be telling.

“Rams coach Sean McVay has been clear that it will be Stafford’s decision to make and they want the quarterback to play for as long as he wants to. Stafford has not said how long that will be, and McVay and the Rams said he has earned the right to make that decision on a year-to-year basis,” Barshop wrote on June 27.

“Simpson has not signed his rookie contract, but when he does, he will be under contract through the 2029 season with a fifth-year option for the 2030 season.”

Stafford has not given a definitive answer about how much longer he will play, but he has already proven his willingness to mentor Simpson as much as possible, while still working to lead the Rams to another Super Bowl, along the way.