Matthew Stafford Reveals Contact With Raiders’ Tom Brady After Trade Interest

The Los Angeles Rams may have gotten the best bit of news regarding Matthew Stafford directly from the reigning MVP himself.

Stafford is coming off a spectacular 2025 season, and he could be poised for a repeat performance. Moreover, the window to contend for Super Bowls that the Rams are in may be open wider than previously anticipated.

That would change the calculus for the Rams’ roster-building plans.

Rams’ Matthew Stafford Spoke With Raiders’ Tom Brady During 2026 Offseason

During an appearance on “The Green Light” podcast, Stafford revealed that he has had communications with Tom Brady, legendary former NFL QB and current minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. That includes during the 2026 offseason.

Brady and the Raiders were prepared to trade for and give Stafford more money than he re-signed for in 2025, speaking with him after the Rams granted permission to explore his value.

This time, though, the conversation was about extending his career into his 40s.

“I talked to him [Brady] a little bit. I’ve talked to Drew Brees a little bit about it as well,” Stafford told former Rams edge Chris Long on the episode published on June 23. “I know that I’m ready to play this year. And hopefully, I feel great at the end of next year, and I’m ready to play another one after that. And then maybe we just kind of keep going like that. But, committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting. And I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself.”

Stafford noted that he expected to play another “three or four [years] max” following his trade to LA from the Detroit Lions, but that “now it’s like, ‘I don’t know, maybe I’ll just keep rolling,’ given his play and the support he has from his family.

However, he also does not want to hamstring the Rams financially and then decide to retire. He also does not want to be stuck “half-assed leading” the team.

Drew Brees Gave Matthew Stafford Encouraging Message

The contact between Stafford and Brady out, even if it still leads to the QB remaining in LA beyond the 2026 season. Brees gave Stafford a take that “surprised” the Rams’ QB before last season.

The ex-New Orleans Saints stars remarks bode well for Stafford and the Rams moving forward.

“He’s like, ‘You might have your best five years of your career coming up,’” Stafford said. “I never really thought about it that way. You’re taught as a player in this league it’s a young man’s game. And the older you get, you’re just kind of doing everything you can to try to stay up to par with everybody else.”

Stafford said that Brees’ comments “kind of lit a fire under me, and it give you a little bit of belief that maybe an old guy can go out there and spin it around a little bit.”

Stafford, obviously, went on to have the best season of his pro career, short of winning it all. The Rams star said that last season’s success for him and the team “gives you a little bit of energy moving forward,” expressing his “hope that that continues.”

The Rams can only hope for the same in 2026 and, possibly, beyond.

Whatever the Rams can get from Stafford after that could actually complicate their situation moving forward.

Rams’ Plan Gets Interesting Plot Twist

Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season. He also led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game. Before that, though, the 38-year-old passer battled a back injury that threatened his availability to start the campaign.

Stafford also admitted that he truly does not know how much longer he wants to play as he heads into his 18th NFL season in a career said feels like and has been long enough for two.

Fittingly, the Rams selected Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft.

Stafford has been a willing and welcomed mentor for Simpson. But Simpson’s already-modest outlook would take a hit if Stafford indeed has designs on playing beyond his current contract and one-year extension.

“The Los Angeles Rams made the stunning and uncharacteristic decision to look towards the future when they were on the clock in Round 1,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on June 24, projecting the rookie only sees the field in mop-up duty. “The selection of Ty Simpson won’t help their chances of winning a Super Bowl this season, but it does set the club up for a far smoother transition away from the Matt Stafford era.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay has left the door open for Stafford to play as long as he likes. The star quarterback appears prepared to test that stance.