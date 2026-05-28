Matthew Stafford Breaks Silence on Ty Simpson, Shades Lions Tenure

Following an offseason in which he watched the Los Angeles Rams draft his eventual replacement before ultimately addressing him with a revised contract, Matthew Stafford’s sentiments are no longer a mystery.

The reigning Most Valuable Player is heading into the 2026 season ready to help Ty Simpson as much as possible, while also eyeing another productive campaign for himself and the team.

He also offered bluntly honest thoughts about his time with the Detroit Lions.

Matthew Stafford Shades Lions Tenure With Rams Praise

Stafford inked a one-year, $55 million revised contract that secures his services for the Rams through the 2027 season.

The Rams have left the door open for Stafford to remain QB1 as long as he wants, and, coming off his MVP season, he is showing no signs of slowing down or even wanting to walk away from the success the organization has had.

In discussing that, Stafford cast his time with the Lions in a negative light.

“Life is good. I’m happy to be in Los Angeles right now with the sun beating on my face and another year under my belt coming up. And then, hopefully, some more football after that. I love playing this game, and the Rams are nice enough to keep me, and, shoot, it’s been fun,” Stafford said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 27.

“We’ve got a really good team in LA, have for the last couple of years, and it’s something that I don’t take for granted. I spent 12 years in Detroit and never got to play in some of the games that we’re playing in year in and year out now, and it’s a whole bunch of fun. So, it is something delicate. I got to navigate the end of it, and I’m not sure when that is. I want to be fair to our team. But I also want to be fair to myself and take this thing year to year. But at the same time, I love playing, and excited about this season, for sure.”

Stafford went 74-90-1 during the regular season and 0-3 in the postseason in his time with the Lions. Detroit selected him with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2025 First Team All-Pro has gone 46-28 (7-3) with LA. They won the Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign. He said his “body feels pretty good, luckily, which is great” after he “battled the back stuff” ahead of the 2025 season.

Matthew Stafford Gets Honest About Ty Simpson

Stafford’s excitement about the upcoming season extends to working with Simpson, his eventual replacement as Rams QB1.

Stafford said he has “absolutely” been in contact with Simpson. He noted he was a fan of the young QB during the latter’s time at Alabama. Stafford also confirmed that he ribbed Simpson for not being a Georgia Bulldog like he and Stetson Bennett IV are.

It all confirms what Simpson and Rams head coach Sean McVay have said about Stafford.

“Absolutely. I’m in there with him in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can,” Stafford said. Listen, He’s a talented kid.”

Stafford made it clear that he is not going to just hand over the reins to the team to Simpson. He also plans to be as much of a resource as possible for the rookie quarterback while they are together.

He cited the help he had along the way,

“I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play to win, but at the same time, share some of the knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my career,” Stafford said. “I wouldn’t be in the seat that I am right now, talking to you guys after a really good football season, if I didn’t have people that were helping me out along the way, too.

“I’m happy to do that. But he has been he’s been a sponge, man. He’s looking to get better, and, really, that’s everybody on our team, all the young guys that we picked.”

Matthew Stafford Discusses Eventual Retirement

As for how much longer Stafford plans to play, that remains undecided. Stafford is under contract through 2027. However, there are financial triggers in the deal. They will allow him and the Rams to continue their partnership as long as they see fit.

“Those conversations are family things,” Stafford said about discussing his retirement.

“I talk about those with my wife, with my kids. They love watching me play. They want me to keep doing it as long as I feel good and I’m excited about it, which I am.”