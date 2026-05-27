Rams Face $100 Million ‘Deadline’ After Matthew Stafford Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Rams have sparked a noteworthy discussion about their future following Matthew Stafford’s extension, which has been fueled as more details about the pact become public information.

It looms large not just for Stafford, but also Ty Simpson, the 13th overall pick of the 2026 draft and the reigning Most Valuable Player’s heir apparent.

In reality, the deal does not alter the Rams’ timelines for either QB in any meaningful way.

Details Emerge About Matthew Stafford’s Contract Extension With Rams

The latest details to emerge about Stafford’s one-year, $55 million contract extension with the Rams show it had a multi-year impact.

“Sources: Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s recently revised contract includes rolling guarantee triggers after the 2026 and 2027 seasons,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on May 27, “creating flexibility and allowing both sides to continue evaluating the reigning NFL MVP’s future each of the next two offseasons.”

2026:

$40M in 2026 base salary in 2026 (originally $16M base salary plus $24M roster bonus)

$5M guaranteed roster bonus due on third day of new league year (March 2027)

$5M playoff bonus ($2.5M each for winning NFC Championship Game & Super Bowl w/ 70% playing time)

2027:

$45M base salary fully guaranteed on third day of league year

$5M roster bonus for March 2028 fully guaranteed on third day of league year

2028:

$100M base salary for 2029 vests on 10th day of 2028 league year

Pelissero noted that “a decision for next season comes by mid-March.”

Pelissero also added that, for all intents and purposes, the 2028 deadline for his salary in 2029 is a “dummy year that creates a deadline for the sides to work out a new deal or move on if Stafford, who will turn 40 in February 2028, intends to keep playing.”

Matthew Stafford Has ‘Runway’ to Play in LA

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer put Stafford’s contract into perspective as it relates to some of his peers around the league.

“Matthew Stafford’s new contract is what you’d expect,” Breer wrote on May 26. “It’s essentially a $5 million raise that gives the team another year of control and is indicative of a player at the stage of his career, in which everything is year to year. Does it absolutely mean that he plans to play in 2027? No, but it creates the runway for him to play, and in Los Angeles.

“Add it up and it’s a one-year, $55 million extension, which puts Stafford in line with what quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa got a couple summers ago. And if Stafford maxes out the deal, it’ll be a two-year, $115 million contract. So while this isn’t quite a ‘nothing to see here’ situation, it’s more an update to the deal the Rams gave Stafford last year after allowing him to explore a trade than it is any kind of big splash.”

Stafford turned down more money with the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants to return to the Rams last season. This deal, which is still inarguably below market value for an MVP and Super Bowl champion, shows it continues to be less about money for the QB.

Rams Buy Time for Ty Simpson

The contract revision clearly outlines the Rams’ plan to bring Simpson along slowly behind Stafford, while drafting the young QB should afford more flexibility moving forward.

“It … will allow for the Rams to take their time with 2026 first-round pick Ty Simpson,” Breer wrote. “Plus, Simpson’s presence will allow the team to be creative with future picks to keep building their team.

“That makes for a good situation.”

Simpson has lauded that he gets to learn behind Stafford and from Rams head coach Sean McVay, while downplaying the reactions to his selection.